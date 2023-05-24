The Michigan City Art League is expanding its ArtWalk through town.

The arts organization partners with local businesses to display the work of its members in storefronts across town.

Swingbelly's Restaurant on Route 12 in Michigan City has invited Michigan City Art League members to hand and sell their art for years.

"This has become a very successful effort, and now more businesses are also generously reaching out to the Art League to do the same," said Kadie O'Connor with the Michigan City Art League. "Having an art gallery is not a viable option for this non-profit group, but with the support of local businesses, the ArtWalk has made possible a new type of gallery. The owners and managers of these businesses are very supportive of the art community, and they are showing this in a very real way, which is deeply appreciated by the Art League."

RS Physical Therapy, 3710 Franklin Ave., and Base Camp Marina Cafe and Provisions near the Washington Park Marina have both participated for at least a year. New additions include Unsalted, No Sharks at 523 Franklin St., Old Lighthouse Museum Shop at 1 Washington St. and Lakeshore Coffee at 444 Wabash St. The downtown coffee shop across from the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets will soon be displaying and selling the artwork of both emerging and established artists.

"ArtWalk is an idea developed by the oldest art group in Michigan City, the Michigan City Art League, which was established in 1932," O'Connor said. "Over the years it has provided art instruction, a place to meet and paint, and encouraged the development of beginning artists. Newer students are given the opportunity to learn from artists who have been painting for many years and are very open and encouraging. As ArtWalk grows, pamphlets will be available at participating businesses so that anyone interested in following this floating gallery' in nearby locations can easily do so."

The Art League offers both fall and spring classes at the Queen of All Saints School cafeteria.

"Recently, members of the Art League have been donating their time and talent at the school, teaching various art media to interested students," she said. "The Art League will be featured artists in the last quarter of the year in the Legacy Center Gallery, located at the Queen of All Saints campus. The artwork will be available to purchase."