A new exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts highlights the splendor and majesty of the Indiana Dunes.

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is presenting the work of two local artists who paint Indiana Dunes landscapes in watercolor and acrylic. The art gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's Miller neighborhood is hanging the work of Mark Anderson and Lynn Buckmaster in June and July.

Miller Beach Arts & Creative District President Kathy Long described it as "one beautiful expressive exhibit celebrating the beauty of our neighborhood."

"It always comes back to the Indiana Dunes when talking about the lakeshore neighborhood of Gary, Indiana," Long said. "Located within a National Park this landscape provides endless opportunities for artists to interpret the beauty of nature."

Anderson hails from Hammond. He's been an illustrator for 25 years.

His work has appeared in Time Magazine, The New Yorker, National Geographic, Newsweek, Outside Magazine, the Chicago Tribune and other publications.

“I have illustrated and designed over 20 books for Triumph Publishing and have illustrated the country’s longest-running illustrated advertising campaign for Allstate Insurance,” he said.

Buckmaster is a Northwest Indiana native who lives in DeMotte and is a member of the Jasper County Art League. She often paints nature in acrylic, depicting both realistic and idyllic landscapes.

Her work is in many private collections across the country.

"Residents of the Region may recognize many of the landscapes presented here. Blowouts, swales, and beaches as well as the flora contained within the artistry of two distinct painters of the dunes," Long said. "Buckmaster, using acrylics, has a classically romantic style that sweeps the viewer away to time and place. Anderson, in watercolor, forces the observer to double-check - is that a photograph or just an incredibly constructed work of art, rarely seen?"

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org or call 219-885-9114.

+