A popular tale is coming to life once again this weekend courtesy of Ross Summer Music Theatre.

Ross Summer Music Theatre is presenting "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" this season. The show, which began last weekend, continues July 28, 29 and 30 at Reinhart Auditorium at Merrillville High School in Merrillville.

"I like this show because it's a lot different than any other musical you'll see," said Mike Reinhart, director of the production. Reinhart said the show's message is a strong one "about love and caring for people who aren't like you."

Reinhart added, "It's a well-told story and has some of the best music."

The theater company, founded by Reinhart's late parents Jerauld and Margilee Reinhart, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this season.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame," Reinhart said, features a large cast of 70 to 80 performers, 20 people in the orchestra and about 10 to 15 people working as crew.

The Victor Hugo story of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" tells the tale of Quasimoto, a disabled bell ringer at Notre Dame who falls in love with gypsy Esmeralda. The production features musical selections by composer Alan Menken.

The productions presented by Ross Music Summer Theatre have long been a family affair. In this show, while Mike directs, his sons Lucas and Jacob are also performing in the show. Lucas stars as Quasimoto while Jacob is Claude Frollo. Mike's wife Melinda also always works on the productions as well. Mike's sister-in-law Melissa Gonzalez operates the concession stand which for this show is called the "Feast of Fools."

The cast members as well as crew members for the summer musical hail from the Region and beyond. It's become a production that has drawn community members of all ages.

Through the years, many people who've worked on the summer musicals whether as actors, musicians or crew members, have gone on to a variety of professional roles in the entertainment industry. They include performers Adrian Weaver, David Bedella and Brian Lynch, who toured professionally with "Les Miserables."

Mike's son Lucas Reinhart said he's enjoying his role as Quasimoto in the show.

"I played Quasimoto five years ago," Lucas said, adding the role isn't as hard to do now since he's had experience with it.

Lucas said he's helped his family with the productions they do every year and really likes it.

"I love working with my family," Lucas said. "It's always a new experience with them and my role in the theater group is always changing," Lucas said. "I'm always learning new things. And I want to help as much as I can."

For Melissa Gonzalez, operating the concession area and acting as the director of concessions for Ross Summer Music Theatre has been a great endeavor through the years.

"I've been doing this since 2015," Gonzalez said.

She said when she first started she only made a small selection of sweet treats and it's now progressed into a complete menu of entrees, sweets and other treats.

"I added a little bit here and there," she said.

For "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," items on the "Feast of Fools" menu include Gypsy Rice with Pork Loin; Florentine Fettuccini; Hero Sub Sandwich; Beef Hand Pie; Street Corn; Lemon Blueberry Crepes; Lemon Cake; Raspberry Almond Cake Pops; and more.

"Everything is made fresh," Gonzalez said. She said she always tries to create food that fits the theme of the productions that are presented by the company.

Mike Reinhart said his father had a simple and honorable purpose for starting the company six decades ago.

"My dad started it 60 years ago to give high school kids something to do in the summer," he said.

FYI: "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. July 28 and 29 and 3 p.m. July 30 at Reinhart Auditorium at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place, Merrillville. To purchase tickets, visit https://our.show/hunchback. For more information, visit RSMT's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mmrmt or call 219-413-1213.