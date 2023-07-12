"Barbie" is one of the most eagerly anticipated summer blockbusters, with many planning a double feature with it and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer."

Greta Gerwig's cinematic adaptation of the popular Mattel doll that's been a favorite for generations of little girls debuts on July 21. Local multiplexes are planning to party like they have the Malibu Beach House to themselves.

Michigan-based Emagine is hosting Barbie Bubbles & Brunch events and Barbie Blowout Parties with early access screenings on July 19 at its theaters, including Emagine Portage.

"Emagine is inviting guests to celebrate the release of the new Barbie movie with some bubbly fun," the theater chain said in a press release. "Emagine will be hosting a variety of events that are themed towards the July 21st release of the film."

The Barbie Blowout Party starts at 6 p.m. on July 19 with the film screening starting at 7 p.m. at 6500 American Way in Portage.

"Grab your bestie, slip into your favorite PJ’s and get ready for the ultimate girls’ pajama party at Emagine. Be one of the first to catch a glimpse of the new film 'Barbie,' and immerse yourself in a world of delightful surprises," Emagine said in a press release. "You’ll be able to enjoy unique Barbie-themed giveaways that will doll up your day and self-care essentials that will pamper you from head to toe. Savor Barbie-licious refreshments and specially curated concessions. This is your VIP pass to an unforgettable, fashion-forward Barbie experience."

Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern also will host a Barbie Blowout Party event "that will make you feel like you stepped right into Barbie Land – two days early!"

"Barbie is getting the superhero treatment with an early screening party on July 19," Marcus Theatres said in a press release.

The party will take place at its south suburban theaters in Chicago Heights, Orland Park and Country Club Hills. Attendees who wear pink or dress as Barbie or Ken will get a free cotton candy and be entered for prizes. They can pose for pictures at photo spots, get mini-posters and take home Barbie-inspired sunglasses.

The theater will sell Barbie-inspired cocktails like Beachy Keen and Passion Punch while watching the eagerly anticipated film by the Oscar-nominated director in which Barbie has an existential crisis and gives up the perfect bright pink ideal of Barbieland for the hurlyburly of the real world.