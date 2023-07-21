Before electricity crackled through power lies, steam power reigned supreme.

The Museum at Lassen's Resort in Cedar Lake plans to celebrate the heyday of steam power at its upcoming Steam Through History Day. The daylong celebration will take place on July 26 at the museum at 7408 Constitution Ave. on the lakefront in Cedar Lake.

"Steam Through History Day is a day to celebrate the tremendous power of steam and its impact in our community and to humanity," Executive Director Julie Zasada said.

Visitors can ride along the Steamer Dewey all day long. The Legacy Foundation will sponsor a free marionette show inside the museum at 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

"We love bringing people together to enjoy the lake. Steam Through History Day will be a unique opportunity to do that as we welcome additional steam equipment for demonstration and debut an imaginative new exhibit in the museum that highlights the science of steam power," she said. "It's an incredibly engaging concept, especially with the youth."

There will be live music on the porch, a farmer's market and a community boat parade at 6:30 p.m.

"Steam equipment will be on display and demonstrated throughout the day, including a steam traction engine, steam G-scale model train layout and the Norman J - a sternwheel vessel outfitted with a steam-powered calliope," she said.

Admission to the museum is free thanks to a sponsorship by the Mees Insurance Agency.

"Visit the brand new Science of Steam exhibit, funded by a grant from Indiana Humanities in cooperation with the National Endowment for the Humanities and a sponsorship by Centier Bank," she said. "View the 'Steamboat A-Comin’: The Legacy of the New Orleans' special exhibit on loan from the Indiana Historical Society."

The museum also is launching its Dewey Line Experience in which boaters can take a nostalgia cruise aboard the Baby Dewey 6-passenger electric boat with small plates like bluegill, shrimp cocktail, pan-fried chicken skewers and Tobe's steak sandwiches with mushrooms and onions. Tickets to the cruise, featuring a meal prepared by Chef Patrick Mundt of Modern Midwest Cuisine, are sold out.

For more information, visit lassensresort.org or call 219-390-9423.