One of the world's big musical festivals hits town on Aug. 3.

Lollapalooza will be presented in Chicago Aug. 3 to 6 in Chicago's Grant Park.

It's a music festival fans look forward to every year. It stars various big name entertainers as well as those who are new artists and up-and coming talents.

In addition to the music, guests can visit Chow Town for a selection of cuisines and beverages.

Lollapalooza, founded by Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction, was established in 1991.

Musical performances are presented throughout the day on many stages. This year there are more than 170 artists performing on nine stages.

Entertaining at the fest, headliners will be Billie Eilish and Karol G on Aug. 3, Kendrick Lamar and The 1975 on Aug. 4, Odesza and Tomorrow X Together, Aug. 5 and Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey on Aug. 6. Other performers throughout the four-day festival include Carly Rae Jepson, Sofi Tukker, School of Rock, Portugal.The Man, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Q Brothers, The Revivalists, Neil Frances, The Backseat Lovers, Maisie Peters and more.

Among food vendors starring in Chow Town this year are Aguas Laguneras, B.J.'s Market & Bakery, Bacci Pizzeria, Bar Cargo, Basehit BBQ, Beat Kitchen on The Riverwalk, BenjYehuda, Billy Goat Tavern, Boxcar Betty's, Broken English Taco Pub, Cafe Toia, Candy Cloud World (on Dessert Island), Cheesie's Grilled Cheese, Connie's Pizza, Donut Dudes (on Dessert Island), Doom Street Eats, Fatsos Last Stand, Haus of Sausage, Ice Cream Social (on Dessert Island), Tandoor Char House, The Tamale Guy, The Original Rainbow Cone (on Dessert Island) and many more.

For more information on Lollapalooza, ticket packages and other details, visit lollapalooza.com. There are also various premium experiences available for purchase for each day's shows. Premium packages also include food and drink. Guests may also find Beyond The Music festival experiences at the website. These include T-Mobile Club Magenta; Bud Light Backyard; Chase Sapphire Lounge; Tito's Stardust Experience; Hulu House; and others.