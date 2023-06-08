One of the theater industry's classic musicals is sizzling on stage in Chicago.

"West Side Story" is being presented through June 25 at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

The musical, which first starred on Broadway in 1957, captivated audiences with its standout music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, choreography by Jerome Robbins and script by Arthur Laurents.

This current production is directed by Francesca Zambello and was performed in 2019 at Lyric Opera. Zambello's revival of the production features choreography from the original Broadway production recreated by choreographer Joshua Bergasse.

Starring as Tony and Maria in "West Side Story" are Ryan McCartan and Kanisha Feliciano, who are making their Lyric debuts. Yurel Echezarreta stars as Bernardo while Amanda Castro and Brett Thiele star as Anita and Riff, roles they are reprising at Lyric Opera.

"West Side Story" revolves around characters Maria and Tony, in a modern retelling of the famous Romeo and Juliet tale. It deals with the tense relationships between rival New York gangs the Sharks, of Puerto Rican descent, and the Caucasian Jets and also tells the story of the love between Maria and Tony and the problems surrounding their families because they've fallen for each other.

Choreographer Joshua Bergasse said he's happy to be back working with the Lyric and the talented cast of "West Side Story" once again.

Bergasse, who is an expert in the Jerome Robbins' style of choreography, said he has worked on "West Side Story" productions for many years throughout the U.S. and international locales. He is the winner of an Emmy Award for his choreographic work on "Smash."

"I became Alan Johnson's assistant for many years," Bergasse said, during a recent interview. Bergasse has also danced in "West Side Story" in the past. The late Alan Johnson was known for recreating Robbin's choreography for "West Side Story" in a variety of productions worldwide. "I really learned the show intimately," Bergasse said, adding he's been working with "West Side Story" for three decades.

Bergasse said the dancing in "West Side Story" is very important and also helps draw out the characters. It's also "integrated into the vocabulary of storytelling."

According to Bergasse, individuals with a passion for theater usually find their way to "West Side Story." "It's a rite of passage in musical theater for (performers) to play Tony or Maria," he said.

Bergasse called the dancing in the iconic show very "style driven, very athletic and so impressive."

Actor Ryan McCartan, who plays Tony, said it's a great honor to be in Chicago for the summer and "being able to be in this production." The cast, he added, is "unbelievably special" and made up of talented, hardworking individuals.

"Tony has been a dream role of mine," McCartan said. The actor said he was attracted by everything about the show, from the iconic songs to the dancing and the story.

Brett Thiele, who portrays Riff, said the production is a story that he's honored to tell through his performance. It's a story of humanity and one that's "important and relatable," he said.

Yurel Echezarreta, who portrays Bernardo, said he "feels fortunate" to be a part of the Lyric production.

"There are so many talents involved," Echezarreta said.

The actors all said it's important to bring "West Side Story" to the stage once again. When it was first launched in the late '50s, it dealt with a variety of important issues such as tense race relations, violence and other societal ills which are still going on in modern times.

Echezarreta said he hopes audiences can be inspired to "look into the similarities about our lives rather than the differences" after seeing the show.

Amanda Castro, who takes on the role of Anita, said people need to look at "how are you intentionally loving your neighbor."

Castro, who stressed it was rewarding to be cast as Anita, added she was "sweating just thinking about opening night" of the monumental production.

FYI: "West Side Story" continues to June 25 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $30. Call 312-827-5600 or visit lyricopera.org/westsidestory.

