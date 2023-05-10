Wine Spectator Magazine recently presented its Grand Tour in Chicago.

More than 200 wines were in the tasting spotlight at the event at the Sheraton Grand Riverwalk, which is located along the Chicago River.

Guests had the chance to socialize with other wine fans and also speak to winemakers and representatives at the event. All of the wines in the spotlight were rated 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator.

In addition to the wine tasting, guests also enjoyed a buffet featuring pasta, bratwurst, hot dogs, cheese, fruit, a variety of desserts and other items.

Attendees were given a souvenir RiedelTM tasting glass to take home. A portion of the net proceeds from the Grand Tour will benefit the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation. The foundation provides grants and scholarships to assorted wine-related and culinary programs. More than $30 million has been raised through the years.

The Grand Tour celebrated its first time in Chicago this year. Other cities it was held in this year were Hollywood, Florida and Las Vegas.

Another spirits event coming to Chicago is WhiskyFest, presented by Whisky Advocate Magazine on May 12 at Hyatt Regency Chicago. The event's Grand Tasting will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A VIP tasting begins at 5:30 p.m.

WhiskyFest will also take place in San Francisco, New York and Las Vegas this year.

Guests can taste a variety of offerings including Scotch and Irish whiskies as well as bourbon, Japanese, Canadian, craft-distilled and other whiskies.

There will also be educational seminars at the event.

General admission tickets for WhiskyFest are available online for $295. VIP tickets are $375. All tickets include the grand tasting, seminars (first come first serve basis), commemorative Glencairn crystal nosing glass, gift bag, program booklet and pen. Visit whiskyadvocate.com.

