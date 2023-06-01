Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hello friends!

Ever since I was a little boy, I have had an abiding love for all kinds of music - and one of those genres has been TV or MOVIE music.

My grandfather had a tiny TV and when my little brother and I stayed with him, we got to see "Bonanza." AND whenever that fantastic intro music would come on, we would start jumping around pretending that we were riding horses.

It was the same when, later in my life, I first viewed "Sophie's Choice" in the theater. I stayed that Sunday to watch it 3 times in a row, as I was so utterly transfixed by the music. I even sent my date home in a taxi as she did not want to stay to watch it after the first time. Needless to say, she never went out with me again......but I hope that you DO realize that I am enamored with music for the screen, eh?

I can promise you if you attend the Movie Magic concerts at Living Hope Auditorium on either Thursday, June 8 or Friday, June 9, you will have a fantastic evening!

There are 14 pieces on the program and half of them we have never played before.

We will look into the history of film music beginning with composers born near the beginning of the 20th century. These men had to flee Europe in the 1920s and 1930s and settled in Hollywood to give us some of the grandest scores ever composed.

We are going to feature Korngold as one of those geniuses and play for you swashbuckling scores from The Seahawk and Captain Blood. (Good for fans of Errol Flynn, eh?)

Our guest artist, Esme Arias-Kim, is also going to perform the last movement of the Korngold Violin Concerto. This was taken in large part from the movie "The Prince and The Pauper."

Esme has recently won the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist Competition and also the Minnesota Orchestra Young Artist Competition.

We will sail along in film history to Prince Valiant for comic book fans and to the Dam Busters for our amazing veterans. There will be lots of beautiful posters and even some surprise video clips.

After intermission, we are going to play some Duke Ellington, some Rozsa, some new James Bond music and some music from the Avengers.

Then for sure, some completely new pieces by the incomparable John Williams: "Witches of Eastwick" and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."

If you had a great time at our last mariachi concert, I can tell you that you will have a great time at this concert too. We had CHURROS WITH KIRK after the last concert and had so much fun. This time we will have COOKIES WITH KIRK afterwards and I hope to greet all of you then.

The Northwest Indiana Symphony presents Movie Magic featuring Esme Arias-Kim, Thursday, June 8, and Friday, June 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft Street, Merrillville. Tickets are $40-$75 and students are $10. For tickets or more information, please contact the Box Office at 219-836-0525, ext. 200 or visit nisorchestra.org.