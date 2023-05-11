A new nonprofit foundation will provide scholarships for young musicians and music producers in Northwest Indiana to get access to music lessons, instruments, software, production equipment and training to pursue their musical aspirations.

The Spot Studio Music Foundation was launched in December 2022 with an initial gift by John Huber and Julie Peterson, owners of The Spot Studio in Schneider, Indiana, to support young people in the Region who might otherwise find it hard to pursue music education and training. It is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation, governed by a volunteer Board of Directors who share a belief in the importance of music education, and accepts tax-deductible contributions in support of its mission. To make donations, contact thespotstudiomusicfoundation@gmail.com.

“There is a huge amount of musical talent in our region. Unfortunately, students, families and schools are finding it ever harder to afford music education, and the pandemic only made things worse,” said John Huber. “We believe in the life-changing power of music, and we want to help more young people have a path to develop their talents.”

The Foundation awards individual scholarships of up to $1,000 for musicians and music producers who are age 22 or younger and reside in Jasper, Lake, Newton or Porter counties in Indiana. Applicants must have a demonstrated commitment to musicianship and/or music production and to improving their skills. They or their parents must attest that without the scholarship they would find it difficult to afford music lessons, training, instruments, equipment and/or software. Scholarship applicants may apply or be nominated by downloading the application from the Foundation’s website at thespotstudiomusicfoundation.org.

MUSIC NOTES

• Dave Sanchez is performs for the weekly "Acoustic Thursday" series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart. The vocalist and guitarist of tribute group Soundz of Santana, will be joined by vocalist Lisa Vargas. More: facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Front Porch Music (505 E. Lincolnway) in Valparaiso continues presents an all ages 8 p.m. concert Saturday featuring the jazzy Americana sounds of veteran Midwest singer/songwriter/recording artist Patti Shaffner, with guest percussionist Carolyn Koebel. More: frontporchmusic.com.

• Party rock band, Mr. Funnyman, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Avenue 912 (202 W. Ridge Road) in Griffith with opening act, Kristyana Michelle & Jerry Jacinto. Doors: 6 p.m. Tickets: $10 and up. More: 219-306-6790.

• Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in Hobart starts the weekend with an 8 p.m. Friday concert, "The Prince Experience" featuring Gabriel Sanchez. What began for Sanchez as a local theatre production of Purple Rain, has expanded into a national touring production that includes all the hits -- "Purple Rain," "Little Red Corvette," "1999" and "When Doves Cry" -- along with surprises. Naturally, tickets are: $19.99. With the 7 p.m. Saturday evening show now sold out, a second 2 p.m. matinee show has been added Saturday for the "Elvis Live" concert starring Jimmy Holmes. Tickets: $20 advance/$30 day of show. More at brickartlive.com.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary has two killer concerts this weekend. One is literally by The Killers, the Grammy-nominated Las Vegas-based band anchored by singer/keyboardist Brandon Flowers known for such songs as "Mr. Brightside," "When You Were Young," "Caution" and "Boy" perform at the Hard Rock Live auditorium on Friday. Tickets: $139 & up. Two showbiz legends -- Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando -- team up on Saturday bringing a little touch of old Vegas pizzazz and style to Gary. Tickets: $69.50 & up. Free music this weekend at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage has a double-bill on Friday with South Bend's party rock band, The 1985 (at 8:30 p.m.) and the Chicago-based salute pop music divas Who's That Girl (10:30 p.m.), covering Madonna Gaga and others. Saturday on the Cafe stage hosts the double bill of party rock group, The Spazzmatics (8:30 p.m.), followed by The Dan Band featuring actor/rocker Dan Finnerty (10:30 p.m.). The Council Oak Bar Stage across the main floor of the casino has blues/rock guitarist Pistol Pete on Friday, followed on Saturday by the blues of Sheryl Youngblood. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Singer/songwriters Chris Grove and Mark Mybeck pair up tonight from 9 to 11 p.m. at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday features vocalist Gloria Riviera with The Jeremy Smolen Trio at 9 p.m. Finnigans hosts "Open Stage Nights" at 9 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesdays, with Friday being "Karaoke Night." Two local songwriters -- Nick Kazonis and Greg Ashby -- team up next Wednesday for what should be a pretty amazing night of music. More: 219- 865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Tonight is " Karaoke Night" (8-11 p.m.) at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. The weekend rocks at the cantina with Lost Pyramid on Friday, followed on Saturday by AC/DC tribute Bonfire. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" is on hiatus this week as Leroy's is closed for Mother's Day. Next Wednesday's acoustic night features local music treasure Ron Barany from 5:30-8:30 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The Robby Celestin Duo is on tap for tonight from 7-10 p.m. at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John. Barefoot Charlie performs on Friday at 8:30 p.m., followed Saturday by The Nicole Jamrose Band. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Congrats to NWI country artist Nate Venturelli on his being nominated in multiple categories, including "Male Artist of the Year" at the upcoming 2023 "Josie Music Awards" in Nashville, Tennessee which will take place in October of this year. More: josiemsuicawards.com.

• As the host of the weekly "Midwest BEAT Blues" radio program heard on multiple AM and FM stations around the Region, I know the tremendous popularity of blues guitar-slinger Selwyn Birchwood. Happy to share the news from Chicago-based Alligator Records about Birchwood's new full length album Exorcist," dropping worldwide on June 9 in all formats, including purple vinyl. Birchwood's first single, "Florida Man," is a zesty rocker released earlier this week. More: alligator.com.

• Blues fans! This Sunday is "Mother's Day," so be sure to tune in for -- "A Mother's Blues" -- a special edition of my "Midwest BEAT Blues" program airing Sunday from 3-5 p.m. locally on WIMS-AM/FM (AM1420, 95.1FM and 106.7FM) and on WHFB-AM/FM for those folks just over the border in Michigan.

• My friends and fellow animal lovers Paul Rodgers and his wife Cynthia -- longtime supporters of Humane Society of Northwest Indiana -- donated copies of "Free Spirit" to The Record Bin (218 Main St.) in downtown Hobart; all sales benefiting the Gary-based shelter. This is just the latest such gift the celebrity couple has given to help the homeless and abused animals of the Region. Supplies are very limited.

Released by Quarto Valley Records, "Free Spirit" is a 3-LP concert album recorded during a sold out 2017 concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England during the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Free. Free was Rodgers' group, before he found co-founded the band, Bad Company. More: tomloungesrecordbin.com.

• Northwest Indiana guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal guests from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday's Lakeshore Public Radio's weekly celebrity interview/music program, "Midwest BEAT with Tom Lounges." Villarreal will talk about his upcoming trip to San Francisco at the end of May, where he will sit in with The Miles Davis Electric Band, for a special closing concert at Miner's Auditorium to conclude the three day event "Music of Miles: A Celebration." He will also discuss "Guitar Speak" a free educational event for all levels of guitar enthusiasts and students on May 17 at Montego Bay Grill in downtown Hobart; and his "Bach, Beatles & Beyond" event on May 20 at Front Porch Music in Valparaiso. Tune in on the dial or stream the radio show live in real time at lakeshorepublicradio.org.