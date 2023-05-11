Tony Orlando has been in show business since the age of 15, as a songwriter, producer, record label executive, television variety host and hit-making recording artist with 19 Top 40 charted singles, including three Top 5 hits.

Currently back on the road and touring with fellow show biz legend Wayne Newton, the entertainers will be performing this Saturday at The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Orlando describes he and Newton as the last of the old school Vegas-style acts still on the road

"Touring with Wayne is special, because as young artists, we were both mentored by the great Bobby Darin. Bobby was my first manager along with Don Kirshner, and Bobby produced Wayne's early records. So the two of us performing together all these years later, is our tribute to Bobby." During Saturday's live concert, the two legends will share a few special memories about Darin before performing a duet on the Bobby Darin/Bobby Mercer classic, "Two of a Kind."

Reflecting on his six plus decades in show business, Orlando is clearly in awe of how his story and career has turned out.

"Some kids grow up dreaming of becoming firefighters, astronauts, doctors, what have you, but this...show business, is all I've ever wanted to do," said Orlando. "Since I was about 9-years-old and first saw the movie 'Singing In The Rain,' and watched Gene Kelly dancing in puddles and swinging around that lamp post, I knew in my heart this is what I wanted and I've been blessed many times over to have the career I've had for the last 63 years."

With a grandfather who played first trumpet player with the Desi Arnaz Orchestra and played with the Local 802 Latin Musicians in New York, Orlando believes music is in his DNA. "My mom and her sisters sang together doing an Andrews Sisters kind of thing, so I grew up surrounded by music, but the dream really started with seeing Gene Kelly. I watched that movie over and over and the joy I felt has never left me. I could never see myself doing anything else in life."

Orlando never takes his success for granted. "It's a privilege to be in the show business industry. I love making people happy and this business is about that, so I am thrilled to still be doing this all these years later."

At age 14, Orlando chased his dream to the famous Brill Building in New York, then home to the offices of many major songwriters and music publishing companies.

"I started at the top floor of the Brill Building and worked my way down, stopping at every office," he recalled. One stop was at the office of music impresario Don Kirshner, famous in the 1970s for the "Don Kirshner's Rock Concert" TV show, but back then was a top music entrepreneur of the 1950s.

"I auditioned for him right there. I think I did 'La Bamba' or something like that," recalled Orlando. "He said -- 'Kid, I'm gonna make you a star' -- and I remember thinking he was full of it, so I never went back." About three months later, Orlando's mother said a guy named Kirshner was on the phone. "He told me that he'd been searching all over for me and asked me to come in and sign a contract."

One of Orlando's jobs was to sing on song demos. One of those demos -- "Halfway to Paradise" written by King and Goffin -- wound up being released in demo form as a single in 1961, giving then 16-year-old Orlando his first hit as a recording artist. Later that year he scored a second hit with the Weil and Mann song, "Bless You."

"I owe my success with those songs to Dick Biondi, because he's the guy who played those records and broke those songs at WLS in Chicago," recalled Orlando. "If you got played on WLS back then, you were on your way." Orlando appears in the forthcoming film documentary about the legendary Chicago DJ, being screening on June 25 at Hobart Art Theater.

One Orlando composition -- "I'm Just Waitin' (Anticipation For Her To Show Up)" -- got recorded in 1963 by the Chicago pop band The New Colony Six. "That was the first song of mine recorded by another artist that became a hit," said Orlando. "They did a great job and were a great group. That's another song Dick Biondi broke on his WLS program."

By the mid-1960s, American pop artists were being pushed off the charts and radio play lists by British Invasion acts like The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Animals, and others. "Other than Motown artists, it was a tough time for U.S. acts," recalled Orlando. He shifted gears and took a job with iconic music executive Clive Davis, then head of Columbia Records. "Here I was, a New York kid with only an 8th grade education, and I was suddenly General Manager at a major record company."

During his four years as a record executive, Orlando worked with a plethora of talents, eventually capping out his desk-riding years with the title of Vice President.

During that time, a cash-strapped old friend asked Orlando to sing on a demo for a song called "Candida." Orlando agreed only if he could remain anonymous, because he felt it was a conflict of interest since he worked for Columbia at the time. The song was released by Bell Records in demo form under the name Dawn, and became a national Top 5 hit in 1970.

"(My friend) came back and said -- 'Tony, we need a follow-up' -- and asked me to sing on a song called 'Knock Three Times.' Also credited simply to Dawn, that 1970 single landed at #1 on Billboard and went on to sell 4 million copies.

Orlando turned in his executive bathroom key at Columbia with the blessing of his friend and boss, Clive Davis, who knew but pretended he didn't, that Tony was the force behind Dawn.

After returning to the recording/performing side of the entertainment industry, many other hits credited as 'Tony Orlando & Dawn' followed, which led to a self-named four year television variety show in the mid-to-late 1970s for CBS-TV. By then, Orlando had recruited former Isaac Hayes backing singers Telma Hopkins and Joyce Vincent Wilson as the official members of Dawn.

Although his string of hits and the TV show endeared Orlando to millions, it was "Tie A Yellow Ribbon," that would become Orlando's signature song and make him an entertainment icon.

Orlando told how he first sang "Tie A Yellow Ribbon" when he joined Bob Hope and others at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas in May of 1973 to welcome home POWs from Vietnam. "I promised myself after meeting some of the POWs that day and hearing some of the terrible stories about what they went through at the Hanoi Hilton, that if God continued to bless me with a career, that every year I would do some shows to continue raising money for our veterans."

Orlando added, "I can't tell you how proud I am to be part of a piece of music that has affected so many lives, and become so much more than just a hit record. God's honest truth, every time I sing 'Yellow Ribbon,' I am doing it for the first time in my mind. With all the blessings I've had in my life, that song is the biggest, because it has done and continues to do so much good for so many people. I owe it to the song and to what it stands for, to give it the best I've got every time I sing it for people."

The story of that song, and the amazing career of a kid from New York City who dared to dream of greatness after watching a man dance in puddles, continues today.

"My career represents all that is great about America," he said. "My career IS the American Dream and I am grateful every single day for continuing to live it!"

Hear Tom's extended interview with Tony Orlando at 9 a.m. May 12 on WIMS-AM/FM (AM1040, 106.1FM and 95.1FM) or via the live web stream at wimsradio.com.

