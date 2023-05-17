As the COVID public health emergency comes to an end, local health professionals are working with their patients to ensure they understand what this may mean for their health care.

The Biden administration declared this year that the public health and national emergencies that the Trump administration first declared in 2020 would end May 11. These emergencies have enabled hospitals and other health-care providers to have more flexibility in how they have responded to patient volume spikes during COVID surges.

Though local health officials say hospitals should continue to operate as usual and are still evaluating the impact of this federal declaration ending, they also say patients should be preparing for the end of some free services they received during the pandemic.

“The legacy of COVID is huge,” said Dr. Emily Landon, who specializes in infectious diseases and leads the academic health system’s infection control and prevention efforts at UChicago Medicine. “Right now we’re managing that through people being able to get free vaccines, medication and testing. Those are the things that will no longer be free.”

Changes for patients

While COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, may continue to be free for individuals with public and private insurance, those without insurance may have to rely on patient assistance programs offered by vaccine manufacturers or free community clinics.

Landon says she anticipates insurance companies may only partially cover COVID-19 treatments and tests as well. Currently, the oral antiviral, Paxlovid, is free and will remain free to everyone until the national supply runs out. After that, most will pay a cost for the pills, even if they have private insurance or Medicare.

Individuals with Medicare Part D can continue to get Paxlovid free through December 2024.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit health think tank, also reports that under the American Rescue Plan Act, those on Medicaid can get free at-home tests for about another year. After that, individual states will determine coverage for at-home tests.

Most others won’t have access to free tests through the government unless there is a surplus, Landon says. Those with private insurance may have to pay out of pocket for these tests.

While private insurers may cover the cost of the PCR, or laboratory, test, insurers will likely require a doctor’s order, may limit the number of tests a person can have in one year or make the tests subject to copays or deductibles, according to the Kaiser foundation.

Those without insurance will have to pay for the PCR tests or turn to a community health clinic for help, Landon says.

Hospital care

Patients who walk into their local hospitals likely won’t notice any changes from when the public health emergency was in effect, says Dr. Erica Kaufman West, an infectious disease physician at Franciscan Health.

“For the most part, hospitals and clinics will continue to offer the same care they always have,” she said. “Some rural or critical access hospitals might see some changes in how many beds they can utilize, but most suburban and urban hospitals weren’t affected by those rules.”

The public health emergency did allow physicians to work in different hospitals under an emergency credentialing system to quickly address staffing needs, she said.

“That will go away,” she said. “Most other policies, like telehealth visits for outpatient appointments, were extended through 2024 via the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023 that Congress passed. I hope that Congress sees the benefit of extending those services permanently.”

Some states, including Indiana, also have passed laws limiting public health powers, which could affect health officials’ abilities to respond to emergencies, Kaufman West says.

“That is really where I worry,” she said. “It’s important that state governments allow physicians and other public health experts to evaluate individual situations and respond appropriately.”

Preparation is key

While the U.S. Health and Human Services Administration stresses that access to vaccines and treatment won’t change, how much Americans pay for these services could differ depending on whether they are insured and what their policies cover.

Lisa Welch, media relations coordinator for the Office of Public Affairs at the Indiana Department of Health, said in March that the state will keep Hoosiers updated as more information becomes available.

“The timeline of these actions is still being determined, and like all states, we are awaiting additional details,” she said. “It is important to note that some changes may not occur until the expiration of the Prep Act (Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act) in 2024.”

For example, recent legislation through the Consolidated Appropriations Act authorized an extension of many telehealth flexibilities outlined in the COVID-19 public health emergency through Dec. 31, 2024.

In the meantime, Landon says patients should research how much they may need to pay should they contract COVID and need testing or treatment.

While an insurance company may cover treatment, she says it may require a positive PCR test or doctor’s prescription that could come with an out-of-pocket cost.

“We need to figure out as citizens how we’re going to access this medication,” she said. “Right now, it’s really easy to access it. But will I have to have a visit with my doctor? Am I going to have to pay $150 for a PCR test to get it before insurance will cover it?”

Landon suggests reaching out to insurance companies to determine how they plan to integrate coverage into existing health plans, especially for those who are at high risk of complications from COVID.

“While this may not be a big deal to you now, the next time a medication is needed, you may not be able to pay for it,” she said. “Insurance premiums might also go up to pay for it. In some way, downstream, either because of money or illness, you’re going to be affected by COVID. It’s an absolute reality.”

Kaufman West also notes that the COVID virus is still circulating and can cause short- and long-term problems.

“One thing that was really amazing was how we all looked out for each other in the beginning — not wanting to get others sick, wanting to make sure people were taken care of,” she said. “I’d like to see that continue.”