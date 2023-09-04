Electrolytes are minerals essential for proper bodily function.

Athletes chugging a sports drink after a demanding game or workout is probably the most common image we have of electrolytes, which include sodium, potassium, chloride, calcium, magnesium, phosphate and bicarbonate.

To visualize the role of electrolytes, imagine an orchestra. Each musician represents an electrolyte in the body, and together they create a melodious equilibrium.

Imbalances can occur when levels of these minerals are too high or too low, the latter usually resulting from a loss of bodily fluids from such things as vomiting, diarrhea, sweating, illness, burns and taking certain medications. Chronic health conditions including kidney failure, congestive heart failure and endocrine or hormonal disorders also can affect electrolyte balance.

Depending on which mineral or minerals are involved and whether they are too high or too low, you may experience fatigue, muscle weakness, impaired performance of tasks, headache, muscle cramps, irregular heartbeat, excessive thirst, confusion, depression, memory problems, nausea, vomiting, constipation and more. Because these symptoms also can be caused by other medical conditions, it's crucial to consult a health-care professional for an accurate diagnosis. If a medication is causing the imbalance, your doctor will determine the best way to correct it.

A good way to maintain electrolytes is through hydration, particularly if you’re experiencing prolonged vomiting, diarrhea or sweating. The same goes for people who work outside in the heat.

Including electrolyte-rich foods and beverages in your diet, especially during the summer, can prevent dehydration and symptoms of electrolyte depletion.

Here are some refreshing and rehydrating ways I maintain electrolytes:

Coconut water is nature's tropical delight when it comes to replenishing electrolytes. Packed with potassium, magnesium and sodium, coconut water quenches your thirst and helps restore those precious electrolytes.

A juicy slice of watermelon is an excellent source of hydration. With its high water content, watermelon not only helps quench your thirst but also provides a natural source of potassium. Pack this gem in the picnic basket or cooler when you head to the beach.

Citrus fruits such as lemons, limes, oranges and grapefruits add a burst of tangy flavor to electrolyte replenishment. Add to water or enjoy as is, these fruits are packed with potassium, magnesium and vitamin C.

Cucumber-mint infused water is cool and revitalizing. Pair cucumber slices with mint leaves in a pitcher of water and let the magic happen. This natural water blend is incredibly refreshing and provides a subtle way to replenish potassium along with trace amounts of calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. Cukes, by themselves, are 95% water.

Various fruits and vegetables provide essential electrolytes and are like superheroes of the produce aisle. Bananas, spinach and other leafy greens, avocados, sweet potatoes, squash and potatoes (especially when consumed with the skin) are all excellent sources. Additionally, dried apricots and prunes can be beneficial. For those seeking alternative options, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds and dairy products offer revitalizing choices to replenish electrolytes.

There may be times when an oral rehydration supplement or commercial sports drink is best for rehydrating. In severe cases, intravenous solutions with specific electrolytes can be used. Ultimately, the most delightful choice is to savor a diverse array of these naturally hydrating superstars each day and keep your equilibrium in check.

