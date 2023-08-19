U.S. Forest Service Chicago Region Natural Resources Specialist Drew Hart will give a talk to the Crown Point Rotary Club.

He will be the featured speaker at the club's upcoming weekly meeting at 12:10 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Youche Country Club at 2301 W 129th Place in Crown Point.

"Drew Hart brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of natural resources to the Crown Point Rotary Club," the Crown Point Rotary Club said in a press release. "With a passion for environmental conservation and sustainable practices, Hart has played a pivotal role in numerous initiatives aimed at preserving and enhancing the natural beauty of the Chicago Region. As a respected specialist in this field, his insights promise to provide valuable information and inspire the community to engage in responsible environmental stewardship."

The Crown Point Rotary Club, a group of local leaders that focuses on social responsibility, collaboration and creating a better future for Crown Point residents, aims to educate the community on a number of subjects.

"Welcoming Drew Hart as a speaker aligns with the club's commitment to bringing thought-provoking speakers who can educate and inspire the local community," the Rotary Club said in a press release. "Hart's presentation is anticipated to cover a range of subjects, including local ecosystem preservation, conservation strategies, and the importance of community involvement in maintaining the region's natural resources."

The event is open to anyone interested in learning more about environmental sustainability. There will be a question-and-answer session after the talk.

For more information or to ask about attending, email Joseph Skibbie at jskibbie@jrsmarcom.com