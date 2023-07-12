The Shirley Heinze Land Trust will present a free Nature in the Arts event at the St. Francis Nature Preserve in Michigan City.

The land trust, Brown Faces Green Spaces, Franciscan Health Michigan City and the Lubeznik Center for the Arts will host The Art of Mindfulness from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 22 at the St. Francis Nature Preserve at 3500 Franciscan Way in Michigan City.

The event includes forest bathing and sound-healing. Participants will make a circular mixed media collage they can take home.

"Participants can take a relaxing walk along the boardwalk, stop at each of the three stations and create a piece of art. Activities are free at this all-ages, family-friendly event," organizers said in a press release. "Participants who take part in each activity may enter a prize drawing, which includes spa and art therapy gift baskets from Franciscan Health Michigan City and a one-year membership to Lubeznik Center for the Arts. In addition to art activities, participants can learn how to experience the calming influence of nature through breathing exercises and forest bathing-skills that can be used to improve focus and reduce stress."

The boardwalk trail is wheelchair accessible. People should park near the trailhead entrance at the west end of the parking lot. The Michigan City Transit Bus Route 4 also stops there at Franciscan Health Hospital. The trail is wheelchair-accessible.

"The Art of Mindfulness is part of Nature in the Arts, a series of events hosted at Shirley Heinze Land Trust nature preserves across northwest Indiana," organizers said in a press release. "The all-ages program connects the art community to nature. Activities are made possible in part by South Shore Arts and the Indiana Arts Commission, which receive support from the State of Indiana and the National Endowment for the Arts."

For more information, visit heinzetrust.org/nature-in-the-arts or call 219- 242-8558.