The Nelson Algren Museum of Miller Beach acquired 70 original signed manuscripts from the National Book Award-winning author.

Museum co-founder Sue Rutsen will give a talk at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Nelson Algren 616 Sound Stage at 616 S. Lake St. in downtown Miller Beach about how the museum obtained the manuscripts from his days writing for magazines. Algren penned classics like "The Man with the Golden Arm" that chronicled the hardscrabble and down-and-out.

Though known primarily as a Chicago author who coined turns of phrase like "never a city so real," he lived for a while in a cabin in Miller Beach where he had a liaison with the French author Simone de Beauvoir.

"Richard Bales, author of 'The Short Writings of Nelson Algren,' and I will discuss how these manuscripts came about, where they have been, and what they mean to us," Rutsen said in a press release.

Cake will be served and drinks will be available for purchase from the neighboring Thumbs Up Tavern.

If it rains, the presentation will take place at the Nelson Algren Museum at 541 S. Lake St.

"As an added bonus, come early to enjoy what promises to be a phenomenal photography exhibit of architect Greg Jenkins at the Pociask Gallery located close by at 5885 Miller Ave., next to 18th Street Brewery," Rutsen said in a press release. "In fact, make a day of it. Have some very good beer and a burger at the Brewery, view the peerless photography of an incredibly talented man who is sadly no longer with us, and then see Dick Bales and me at the Sound Stage."

For more informaiton, visit nelsonalgrenmuseumofmillerbeach.com.