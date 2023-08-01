"He moved to Chicago in the late 1970s, where he has been creating artwork ever since. While he has somewhat friendly relations with the local gallery world, he has chosen to go his own path," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "His previous series was International People in the Know, an observation of interpersonal relations today. He has chosen both fictitious faces as well as actual faces of real people in his life. The backgrounds suggest no clue as to the place, identity, or nature of the conversation. The artist only offers the finality of the implied statement. In some of the faces is a lingering hint of relating the knowing implication of their comments. Others possess only a sense of innocent use of common use phrases. Vito has made comments related to these pieces that all serious conversations eventually lead to a confirmed answer form of 'no.'"