The artist Vito Desalvo is displaying fictitious album art in a solo show at South Shore Arts in Munster.
Desalvo's "Visions from the Edge of Nothing" is hanging in the atrium gallery at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. It will hang through Sept. 3.
"His exhibit will feature a series of drawings and fictional record albums reflecting present societal interests," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "They include a back cover of professional song titles and production notes. He presents the works in wall-mounted bins."
Desalvo hails from Pittsburgh and studied art at Carnegie Mellon University. He's lived and practiced art in Chicago for decades.
"He moved to Chicago in the late 1970s, where he has been creating artwork ever since. While he has somewhat friendly relations with the local gallery world, he has chosen to go his own path," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "His previous series was International People in the Know, an observation of interpersonal relations today. He has chosen both fictitious faces as well as actual faces of real people in his life. The backgrounds suggest no clue as to the place, identity, or nature of the conversation. The artist only offers the finality of the implied statement. In some of the faces is a lingering hint of relating the knowing implication of their comments. Others possess only a sense of innocent use of common use phrases. Vito has made comments related to these pieces that all serious conversations eventually lead to a confirmed answer form of 'no.'"
Desalvo will give an Art In Focus art appreciation talk at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21.
For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org.
