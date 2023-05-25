Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

It was a night for going back in time with two legendary singers.

Wayne Newton and Tony Orlando recently brought their co-starring concert to Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary. Audience members welcomed both singers enthusiastically to the stage for their own separate shows featuring their biggest hits and other selections.

Orlando took the stage first and delivered favorite tunes which had fans singing along. Early in his playlist were songs such as "Tie A Yellow Ribbon Round The Ole Oak Tree," Say Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose," "Candida" and "Knock Three Times."

Among highlights were Orlando's performance of "America," "He Don't Love You (Like I Love You)" and Paul Simon's "You Can Call Me Al."

Orlando also honored the many servicemen and servicewomen in the audience by having them stand so the audience could acknowledge them.

Newton, who has been known as Mr. Las Vegas through the years, brought a good share of the Desert City's splashy vibe to his performance as the singer, donned in a suit, delivered his own hits as well as songs by Elvis, Sinatra and others.

The legendary singer was personable on stage and talked with his audience, sharing stories from his career as well.

Among highlighted numbers performed by Newton were "Danke Schoen," "Daddy, Don't You Walk So Fast," "Red Roses For A Blue Lady" and "Viva Las Vegas."

Newton's fans can still see the singer in Vegas as Newton is currently enjoying a residency at Bugsby's Cabaret at Flamingo in Las Vegas.

