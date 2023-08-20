NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation made a major donation to the Innovation Makers Summer Camp at Purdue Northwest.

The electric and gas utility gave $35,000 to fund the Innovation Makers Summer Camp at no cost to students. Purdue University Northwest hosts the camp at its main campus in Hammond for Northwest Indiana high school students. It's an effort to advance education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or STEM, and entrepreneurship.

“The camp will not only give students an early insight into entrepreneurship and STEM fields, but also hopes to inspire a new generation of pioneers and innovators,” said Kristen Burton, an assistant professor of entrepreneurship and the camp’s director.

It's an immersive experience that provides a hands-on approach to teaching students creative problem-solving, innovative thinking, strategic planning and leadership skills. They also learn about business basics, entrepreneurship and economic development.

“The goal is to show students that entrepreneurship is not limited to business. It's a mindset that can be applied in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics," said Alexius Barber, Public Affairs and Economic Development Manager for NIPSCO. "We are grateful for partners like Purdue Northwest who help drive innovative thinking, especially with young people, to cultivate future talent for the region.”

For more information, visit www.pnw.edu.