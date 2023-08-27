The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra extended the contract of Music Director and Conductor Kirk Muspratt for two years.

“Northwest Indiana has been my artistic home for the past 22 seasons,” Muspratt said. “Thank you for welcoming this Canadian musician into your lives. I hope I have contributed something of quality, beauty and joy to yours.”

The Canadian native, who became an American citizen in 2010, previously served as a resident conductor or the Pittsburgh Symphony, Associate Conductor of the Utah Symphony and Assistant Conductor of the St. Louis Symphony.

He helped found the Shore Shore Summer Music Festival, a popular series of free outdoor concerts at venues around the Calumet Region like Fox Pointe in Lansing, the Indiana Dunes State Park in Porter and the Pav at Wolf Lake in Hammond. He helped launch a solo competition for child musicians who can earn the chance to perform on stage under the bright lights at a Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra concert.

A believer that “Symphonic music is for everyone," he's passed out Just Ask Kirk cards to take audience questions and introduced a Kirkature cartoon to help interest the public in classical music.

“Kirk has been such a wonderful ambassador for our organization and for orchestral music as a whole for our region,” said Dave Ryan, Symphony Board President. “We are extremely pleased to have reached a new 2-year contract agreement with Maestro and we look forward to more wonderful seasons of music.”

Muspratt is also the director of the New Philharmonic and the DuPage Opera Theater.

He has won many honors including the 2020 Programming of the Year Award and the 2018 Conductor of the Year award from the Illinois Council of Orchestras. He was also named “Chicagoan of the Year” in classical music by the Chicago Tribune.

Founded in Gary 82 years ago, the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra consists of professional musicians from across Chicagoland. Over the years, it's performed with many legends such as Benny Goodman, Van Cliburn, Dizzy Gillespie, Itzhak Perlman, Doc Severinsen and the Tonight Show Band, The Smothers Brothers, Billy Gilman, Rachel Barton Pine and Shirley Jones.