The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will conjure up some Movie Magic this month.

The professional symphony will perform compositions from the soundtracks of films like "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Avengers: Endgame," "James Bond," "Star Wars" and "The Maltese Falcon." The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will perform its Movie Magic concerts at 7:30 p.m. June 8 and 9 at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church at 9000 W Taft St in Merrillville, right at the border of Crown Point.

The classical music concerts will feature special guest Esme Arias Kim on violin

"Take a musical journey through the magic of the movies," The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra said in a press release. "Award-winning, 17-year-old violinist Esme Arias-Kim, winner of the 2023 CSO Young Artists Competition, performs Korngold’s virtuoso Hollywood Concerto, where he transformed his swashbuckling movie themes into one of the best-loved concertos of the 20th century."

Music Director Kirk Muspratt will conduct the symphony, which is now in its 81st year. Founded on the day Pearl Harbor was attacked, the symphony consists of 75 rostered professional classical musicians from across greater Chicagoland and beyond. Based in Munster and now hosting most of its concerts at Living Hope Church after the closure of the Star Plaza Theatre, it has a chorus, a youth orchestra and a women's association.

Movie Magic is the final show of its 2022-2023 season, which also included the shows West Side Story in Concert, Salute to Veterans, Holiday Pops and Mariachi Acero de La Vegas.