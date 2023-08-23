The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra will celebrate its 82nd season.

The symphony that first performed after the attack on Pearl Harbor will perform its 2023 season at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church at 9000 Taft St. at the border of Merrillville and Crown Point. It also will perform its popular Holiday Pops! show at Valparaiso High School.

Kirk Muspratt will direct and conduct the symphony, which consists of professional musicians from across Chicagoland.

"The 2023-24 season kicks off with the return of the fan favorite Halloween concert, with two performances Oct. 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. The Symphony last performed their Halloween pops 10 years ago at the Star Plaza Theatre. The concert will feature light and spooky classical pieces as well as fun music from movies and television. Members of the fantastic Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform several pieces with the orchestra as well," the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra said in a press release. "Musicians, and especially Maestro, will be dressed in their finest Halloween costumes, and the audience can join in the fun. Prizes will be awarded each evening for best costume! It’s fun for the whole family!"

The symphony will perform its annual Holiday Pops, Carmen & Carmina and Romeo and Juliet.

"The beloved Holiday Pops, a South Shore Holiday Tradition, will be on Dec.r 7 and 8, at Living Hope Church and 9 at Valparaiso High School and will feature the Symphony Chorus, Jonathan Brown, vocalist, and the Just for Fun Ukelele Strummers," the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra said in a press release. "In the spring, Carmen & Carmina will feature Chicago Symphony assistant concertmaster David Taylor performing the virtuoso Carmen Fantasy, and guest soloists and our own Symphony Chorus will perform the beloved choral masterwork Carmina Burana on March 22. Finally, the season will conclude with Romeo and Juliet which will include both Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev’s interpretations of Shakespeare’s famed romantic tragedy on May 10."

It also will play a series of Sunday afternoon concerts in Munster. It will perform Sing-Along Messiah with the Symphony Chorus at 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 at St. Thomas More Church, Percussion Ensemble at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the Theatre at the Center and Flute Ensemble at 2:30 p.m. on April 21 at the Theatre at the Center.

Tickets range from $40 to $75 for the season concerts, while the Sunday afternoon concerts cost $30. Students get in for just $10 to all concerts. Season subscriptions are available through Oct. 27.

"This season will also see the return of the Symphony Gala, featuring the CoverGirls Violin Show, a colorful, high-energy, musical revue of the greatest pop and rock hits all performed on their signature purple electric violins," the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra said in a press release. "Join the Symphony for cocktails, dinner, entertainment and silent auction on Oct. 6 at 6 p.m."

For more information or tickets, call 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org.