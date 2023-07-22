NWI Flavors of the Region will bring together a Taste of Chicago-like sampling of Northwest Indiana cuisine

The Decay Devils, Gary Community Partnership and other groups will host the food festival from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Gateway Park at 350 Broadway in Gary.

"What better way to advocate for art, preservation and health and wellness than to throw a party large enough for an entire city? Together with the NWI Food Council, Faith Farms, Gary Historical Society and other partners, the Decay Devils and Gary Community Partnership are proud to announce the NWI Flavors of the Region," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said in a press release. "Free to the public, this event offers countless opportunities to forge new friendships, create art, eat delicious food, enjoy live music and discover the importance of preserving our local landmarks."

Many food vendors will offer a variety of cuisines but there also will be more to see and do.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a morning packed with health and wellness activities followed by an afternoon filled with live music. Guests will be able to partake in a morning 3k walk, yoga, cooking demo session, art/ historical walks, interactive art stations, a preservation tour and numerous food vendors," Anderson said.

The Legacy Foundation, the City of Gary, US Steel and Indiana Humanities are sponsoring the event, which is free and open to the public. It will culminate with a live music performance.

"As a grand finale, the crowd will be electrified by R&B and Pop music hits from the hottest violinist in America, Dominique Hammons," Anderson said. "Hammons is a Houston native who started playing classical violin at the age of 8. His unique blend of music and style has granted him the opportunity to perform across the nation from intimate events, numerous festivals, performing the National Anthem for the Houston Rockets and more."

For more information, visit decaydevils.org/flavors or https://dominiquehammons.com.