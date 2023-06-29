WHITING — The Northwest Indiana Oilmen will honor military service members this Fourth of July weekend at a game benefiting fallen service members.

Oil City Stadium at 1500 119th Street will host Military Appreciation Night at the 7:10 p.m. game Saturday between the Oilmen and the visiting Lake County Corn Dogs from Crown Point.

Hard Rock Casino in Northern Indiana is sponsoring the event, which will benefit Indiana Fallen Heroes. The nonprofit aims to pay tribute to soldiers and other service members who were killed in action.

“It is an honor for our organization to be able to once again partner with Indiana Fallen Heroes to help us honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Oilmen President Don Popravak said. “Our Military Appreciation Game is always a memorable and moving night that gives us the chance to celebrate those who have served our country. I would like to thank Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana for helping make this event possible.”

The Oilmen first partnered with Indiana Fallen Heroes in 2019 and then again next year. It started as a school project at Boone Grove Middle School honoring Indiana servicemen who died in combat.

The group makes placards with pictures and biographies honoring every fallen service member. It displays the placards at events across the state to raise awareness.

“What makes this night special is the fact that we get to honor veterans who are with us and those who have passed since 9/11,” Indiana Fallen Heroes President Paul Rosenwinkel said. “Honoring them in any manner is what we’re all about. We want to make the general public aware that our freedom is not free and there is a price that has to be paid. We can never repay those soldiers or their families for their loss.”

For more information or tickets, visit NWIOilmen.com.