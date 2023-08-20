Obesity carries the weight of $9.3 billion in economic costs in Indiana, or about 2% of the state's gross domestic product, a new study found.

GlobalData, a data and analytics company, found 69,400 fewer adults were in the workforce in Indiana due to obesity-related unemployment or premature death. Obesity can take a health toll, resulting in type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and musculoskeletal disorders, among other health issues.

The "Obesity’s Impact on Indiana's Economy and Labor Force" study, which was supported by Eli Lilly and Co., found $901 million in higher costs for health-related absenteeism and disability as well as an extra $1.2 million in medical expenditures for health complications attributed to obesity. Households with private insurance had to pay $712 million in higher costs related to the progressive disease.

Obesity caused an estimated $239.6 million increase in Indiana's Medicaid costs and $2.2 billion more in federal spending for Medicaid and Medicare recipients in Indiana, the study found. It cost Indiana $511 million in tax revenue due to reduced economic activity.

Medicaid, public assistance and state government health insurance costs increased by an estimated $455 million due to obesity, the study found.

Women with obesity earned 9% less, the study found.

It estimated Indiana could save $8 billion to $20.2 billion over the next decade if adults with obesity in Indiana lost 5% to 25% of their body weight and kept it off.

“As an organization dedicated to promoting health and well-being, we are deeply concerned about the staggering costs that obesity imposes on the people and economy of Indiana," said Jennifer Pferrer, executive director of the Wellness Council of Indiana. "Addressing obesity is not only crucial for the well-being of our residents but also for the sustainability and prosperity of our state. We believe that investing in comprehensive obesity prevention and treatment initiatives will lead to healthier communities, increased productivity, and a stronger economy for Indiana.”

Obesity is a common condition affecting 36.3% of people in the United States. Another 33.3% of the population is considered overweight.