Bryan Martin is coming to Hobart.

Martin will perform at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. on Sept. 29. He's visiting the former Art Deco movie theater-turned-performance venue as part of his Goin for Broke Tour.

He's known for songs like "We Ride," "Wolves Cry" and "Everyone's an Outlaw."

"With a blue-collar, everyday working-class background, Bryan Martin lives the stories he writes. Those real-life emotions and experiences expressed in song resonate with audiences because the two are one and the same," said promoter Tyrus Joseforsky with Flight Levelz Entertainment. "From the oil fields in Louisiana where he was a roughneck on the rigs, to pursuing his hobby of writing songs and learning to play guitar, this self-taught musician/songwriter is quickly becoming recognized as one of country music’s emerging new talents."

Martin strives to live by the advice: “Don’t let your head outrun your feet… follow your heart and stay true to your roots.”

"Influenced by those traditional country music artists that he grew up listening to, Martin honed his songwriting and performance skills through the years. As a songwriter, his diverse catalog of songs numbers over 3,000 ranging from traditional country and southern rock to outlaw country and country gospel," Joseforsky said. "Martin hopes to be the greatest that he can be with the talent that he’s been given and strives to work harder than the next guy."

Tickets start at $14.99.

For more information, visit HometownJams.com.