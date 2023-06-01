The PBS show "SciGirls" filmed an episode about dragonflies at the Indiana Dunes National Park and will have a screening for the general public Friday.

The educational show produced by Twin Cities PBS focuses on "Science Fun for Tween Girls," aiming to spark interest in science in elementary- and middle school-aged girls. Its seventh season highlights SciGirls in the Parks, which is a tour of National Parks and state parks around the country.

The PBS Kids show will screen the episode filmed at the Indiana Dunes at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center at 1215 North State Road 49 in Porter.

"This episode, 'Dragonfly Detectives,' was filmed at the national park and features local girls, Logan, Luci, and Saloni as they investigate how dragonflies help the park’s scientists monitor water quality," Indiana Dunes National Park Supervisory Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "In addition to the screening, there will be a short meet and greet with the girls featured in the show, park ranger Shania McDonald and park scientist, Desi Robertson-Thompson."

The local episode highlights how dragonflies help park scientists monitor water quality at the National Park stretches for 15 miles along the sandy shores of Lake Michigan.

"SciGirls is an award-winning series designed to inspire children to pursue science, technology, engineering and math career paths," Rowe said. "In addition to Indiana Dunes, this season’s episodes feature programs filmed at Congaree National Park, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Mississippi National River and Recreation Area and Alaska coastal parks."

The Emmy Award-winning show features real girls instead of actors. It is now airing its final season.

"For almost 20 years, SciGirls has received sustainable support from the National Science Foundation,” said Sylvia Strobel, Twin Cities PBS President and CEO. “This has allowed us to inspire, encourage and excite children, families, and educators with gender-equitable, standards-based and fun STEM content. We are deeply grateful for this opportunity, and excited to leverage our learnings into new science media for youth.”

For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov/indu.

