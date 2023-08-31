The following events will be featured this weekend:

• Pop/dance musical group Jessi & The Fizz rock the Bulldog Park Pavilion stage today from 5:30 to 8 p.m. At 183 S. West St., the park is just off of Crown Point's downtown square, where today it is also the site of the city's weekly classic car show.

Cars arrive at 4 p.m. and live music begins at 4:15 p.m. with an hour-long solo set by NWI singer/guitarist Angelo Ciccio, whose unique playlist is a tasty mix of reggae and rock covers. As part of the city's "Free Bulldog Summer Concert Series," admission is free to this family-friendly event. Cash bar and food options are available. More: 219-661-2271 or crownpoint.in.gov.

• Plenty of free music for the 21 and over crowd is featured this weekend at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary. Free performances can be enjoyed at 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday at the venue's Hard Rock Cafe Stage. First up on Friday, The Hillbilly Rockstarz will slam together a blended set of country and rock music covers. Saturday's offering is another all covers band called After Party, who cover a span of Top 40 radio hits from across the dial and the decades.

If dance music is not your thing, shuffle over to the Council Oak Bar Stage on the other side of the casino floor to catch great blues; with Tom Holland & The Shuffle Kings on Friday, followed on Saturday by the bottleneck boogie-infused of always energized Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials. More at: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Friday night finds the music of the islands featured at Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.), as one of Chicago's top reggae bands -- Urban Yaadies -- performs for the first time at the venue. The sextet a regular feature at Chicago's Wild Hare reggae club, will perform two concert sets on Friday at a special fundraising event from 6:30-10 p.m.. Tickets: $20. More: https://fb.me/e/5XrzTtWUQ.

A double bill is featured at the Art Theater on Saturday at 7 p.m. with the NWI bands Party Foul and Chronic Flannel sharing the stage. Tickets: $10 advance/$15 at door. More: brickartlive.com.

• Singer/songwriter Chad Clifford returns this evening to downtown Hobart's Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. for a solo performance of his original songs and popular covers, as this week's featured artist for the eatery's "Acoustic Thursday Music Series." No Cover. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Singer/songwriter and guitarist T.J. Aubuchon of Hobart will be giving a sidewalk concert in his hometown's downtown this Saturday between 1 to 4 p.m. outside of The Record Bin (218 Main St.), as the store continues its "Saturday Summer Chill Series." More: 219-945-9511 or going to facebook.com/tjaubuchonperformer.

• "Karaoke" happens tonight from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. On Friday at 8 p.m. catch Ed Strudas & Friends, followed on Saturday by a special reunion show by the band TREMOR. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens 7-10 p.m. Next Wednesday's starts a new week of music with an acoustic performance by Ron Barany. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Live entertainment is featured at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John with guitarist/vocalist Chad Burton and vocalist Nicole Garza performing at 7 p.m. under their new duo moniker, Chicole. The Love Pumps perform Friday (7-10 p.m.), and Saturday features a double band bill with Hessville Star (7-10 p.m.) and Scamp (10 p.m.-1 a.m.). More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• As expected, this Friday's "An Evening with The BoDeans" at The Acorn Theater (107 Generations Drive) in Three Oaks, Michigan is completely sold out. Tickets still remain for Saturday's Rolling Stones tribute concert by the touring group, Rocks Off. Showtime is 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern. Sunday's 1980s party at The Acorn is still an option, as Chicago-based band The 1985 perform covers of everything from Prince to Poison, and Blondie to Bon Jovi. Tickets for both shows start at $30. More: acornlive.org.

• Susan Williams & The Wright Groove Blues Band performs on Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at The Quarry Ballroom. Just over the state line at 121 S. Williams St. in suburban Thornton, The Quarry is a relatively new venue, having been established in 2022, but it has steadily been building a reputation for not only hosting live blues, jazz and rock music, but for the variety of special events and activities being presented there.

A prime example being the upcoming "Quarry Blast," a family-friendly event taking place Sept. 9 starting at noon. Activities will include a pig roast, face painting, and bingo, along with hula hoop, pizza eating and karaoke contests. Live blues by The Freddie Dixon Band is presented from 4-7 p.m., followed by a night of party music by The Rock & Soul Band from 7-10 p.m.

Dixon by the way, is the son of iconic Chicago bluesman Willie Dixon, and performs many of his father's classics in his live set. More: thequarrythornton.com .

• Omni-talented entertainer/songwriter Dave Rudolf -- who has repeatedly landed in my "Tom's Top 10 Regional Albums of the Year" list published annually in The Times over the years -- has released a new album titled, "Run From The Devil," via Money Tree Records. The first video released is of the title track and it uniquely utilizes old Bonnie & Clyde film footage as the song plays. See it at: https://youtu.be/WRRbwMPEagk.

The 15-song collection is the artist's 43rd career album and like many of his releases, is self-produced. "Run From The Devil" is currently available at various digital music sites and via his own website, with physical formats soon to be available for fans who prefer the "old school" way of listening to music.

"This album is a tour of the various genes within the R&B umbrella," said Rudolf. "I tried to write songs that evoke the styles of jump music, Motown, soul ballads, blues, New Orleans swing, and even a funk tune." More: daverudolf.com.

• Lubeznik Center for the Arts (101 W. 2nd St.) in Michigan City will host its annual "First Friday Open Mic Night" on Sept. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend and perform and this free public event, while complimentary light refreshments are served. A cash bar is available for those 21 and older. More: 219-874-4900.

• Here's an "early warning" notice! "Britain’s Got Talent" semi-finalists and international touring sensation -- Vox Fortura -- will showcase the sound that skyrocketed them to fame when they perform a 7 p.m. show on Sept.r 18 at Munster High School Auditorium. Contact Carolyn Borchardt for more information and tickets at: 219-932-9795 or cborc86914@aol.com. Single tickets available on the day of the performance for $30.

• Tune in from 6-9 p.m. on Sunday as I am joined in studio by some special guests for my WIMS-AM/FM "Needle Drop" radio program, simulcast on a number of locations on the radio dial -- AM-1420, 106.7FM, and 95.1FM -- along with streaming via the Tune-In App and also at wimsradio.com.

Those into the blues, are advised to tune in WIMS earlier (3-5 p.m.) for this week's "Midwest BEAT Blues" program, which includes a spotlight on Stevie Ray Vaughn who died 33 years ago this week in a helicopter crash leaving Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin. Sandwiched in between the opening and closing SRV music blocks on this week's program, is a special playlist featuring some of the greatest blues and blues-rock guitarists of the 20th Century.