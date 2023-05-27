Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The latest issue of PoCo Muse Magazine focuses on the history of the south county.

PoCo Muse, also known as the Porter County Museum, puts out the biannual publication in print and online.

“PoCo Muse Magazine is published twice yearly, in the spring and the fall,” said Jake Just, the museum’s Director of Exhibits and Publications. “Each issue contains articles about local residents and events. Our permanent collection boasts an eclectic assortment of artifacts and artwork gathered over the past century, and we believe that each piece has a story to tell. The magazine - along with the rotating exhibits in our three galleries - is a primary way to share these glimpses into our past.”

The museum at 20 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valpo uses the publication as a way to further share the stories of people and places from all corners of Porter County.

“Issue No. 5 of PoCo Muse Magazine demonstrates our commitment to meaningful storytelling about all parts of Porter County,” said Executive Director Kevin Pazour. “Almost entirely devoted to communities in the southern portions of the county, it features an extraordinary compilation of stories that emerged from the daily routines of ordinary people in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The latest issue features articles about rural life, quilting and the mastodon remains that have been the subject of a popular traveling exhibit that was displayed at the Porter County Fair last year.

“All three major articles are inspired by artifacts in the museum’s collection,” Pazour said. “Volunteer Pamela Murrow opens a fascinating window into rural life in the late 19th century as revealed through her five-year immersion into the diaries of Morgan Township farmer John B. DeCrow. Collection Assistant Kaelie Eberhart tells the story of Myron Benedict, whose life was changed by the discovery of mastodon remains on his Porter Township farm in 1949. Finally, Emily Graves, a Valparaiso University student and former museum intern, uses an autographed embroidery quilt to introduce the Morrison Community Club, a group of Kouts women who gathered a century ago for fellowship and community service and demonstrated that needlework can be both mundane and aspirational.”

The museum mails a print copy of the magazine directly to donors and also publishes it online for the general public to peruse.

“The digital version of PoCo Muse Magazine is available for all to read on the museum’s website pocomuse.org/magazine,” Pazour said. “Printed copies will be mailed to our donors who contribute at the annual level of $40 or higher. Visitors can obtain copies at the museum for a donation of $15.”

PoCo Muse is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, visit pocomuse.org or find @pocomuse on social media.