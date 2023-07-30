As summer break fades, a new wave of back-to-school clothing and accessory trends are emerging at Northwest Indiana retailers.
Some may look a little familiar, especially to parents making the purchases.
“Right now Crocs are a huge trend going on,” said Becca Todd, store manager at Plato’s Closet in Merrillville. “We have Jibbitz, which are like Crocs charms, which sell really well for us.”
As more parents and their children come into the store to pick up a few staples for the upcoming school year, Todd notes other trends.
“Mainly people are looking for jeans with no holes and long-sleeve shirts for the winter,” she said. “When it comes to jeans, it’s going to be styles like the mom jeans, the baggy jeans, the cargo pants as well as athletic clothes. Lululemon is a huge trend.”
People are also reading…
Graphic tees, T-shirts featuring nostalgic bands and athletic shoes such as Jordans are also in demand, she said.
The retro revival is in full swing at many retailers across the Region, with national stores including Kohl’s featuring utility cargo bottoms, denim outfits and platform shoes.
At Last Chance Overstock in Highland, assistant store manager LA McGill says khaki pants, Polo shirts and hoodies are popular heading into the new school year.
“We sell a lot of Levi’s jeans also, as well as backpacks,” she said. “We carry Nike and Adidas backpacks. It seems like the bigger ones trend more because they can hold more school supplies and books, especially with the higher grades.”
Many parents look to get a jump start on buying fall clothing, even as temperatures remain warm.
“We have lightweight jackets that sell a lot, too, at this time,” McGill said.
There are trends at even stores that sell school uniforms, said Dave Cohen, co-owner of Brady’s This Is It in Gary.
Popular items include pants, Polo shirts and sweaters, he said. Particularly this year, the biggest trend involves value.
“With inflation, I think people are looking for value, and I think that’s why we’re doing well,” Cohen said. “Some schools don’t require uniforms, but we’ve always had the basics, and for some parents, it’s easier to just get a quality pants and shirt.”