Supply side

It may seem like just another year as parents navigate their kids’ school supply lists, but for retailers, it’s been a relief to see supply chain issues easing.

“The biggest news for us this year is that supply chains are calming back down so we should have everything in plentiful stock,” said Matt Bien, retail manager at Sharp School Services in Hobart.

For teachers, new licensing agreements and product lines mean additional items that are hitting store shelves for the 2023-2024 school year, he said.

“Some of the publishing houses have gotten back into creating lines,” Bien said. “There’s a lot more licensing going on where it’s not just that stock flower that you’ll recognize. There’s more of a connection with popular brands and the classroom.”

Minecraft, Star Wars and the Marvel brands are among the classroom collections available.

While the store sells common school supplies found across many schools' lists, Bien says one product is in high demand among young students.

“Stretchy erasers are big with elementary kids this year,” he said.