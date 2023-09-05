The Midwest's largest literary festival is returning for the 38th year.

Printer's Row Lit Fest will return to Chicago's Printer's Row neighborhood in the South Loop from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will feature many author appearances, readings and books.

The Near South Planning Board is organizing the literary festival, which will have booths from bookstores, publishers and independent and academic presses from across greater Chicagoland and the Midwest. Bibliophiles will be able to browse a dizzying array of new, used and collectible volumes, in some cases at discounted prices.

The book stalls and stages run for several blocks and are surrounded by coffee shops, bars and restaurants.

The Pulitzer Prize Winners for Nonfiction Toluse Olorunnipa and Robert Samuels, who wrote His Name Is "George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice," will headline the literary festival.

Programming will take place both indoors and outside on six different stages. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis for the free readings, talks and panel discussions.

Authors in attendance include Laura Adamczyk, Samira Ahmed, Kazim Ali, Ignatius Valentine Aloysius, Mike Amezcua, Susie An, Heather Augustyn, Mary Jo Bang, Rena Barron, Virginia Bell, Rachel Bertsche, Jim Borchers, Daniel Borzutzky, Genevieve Boucher, Gerald Butters Jr., Dr. Taylor Byas, Cozbi A. Cabrera, Susanna Calkins, Amity Carrubba, Ana Castillo, Elysha Chang, Andrea Change, Gloria Chao, Lisa Hsiao Chen, Lina Chern, Louisa Chu, Tracy Clark, Dan Clay, Nandi Comer, Sara Connell, DJ Corchin, Michael Czyzniejewski, Yin He Dancers, Britney Daniels, Jarrett Dapier, Janice Deal, Kyle Decker, Amelia Dellos, J-L Deher-Lesaint, John D'Emilio, Gioia Diliberto, Timothy Donnelly, John F. Duffy, Cheryl Dyer, Barbara Egel, Dave Eggers, Jonathan Eig, Dina Elenbogen, Zetta Elliott and Monica Eng.

Eve L. Ewing, Leigh Giangreco, Julia Keller, James Kennedy, Rick Kogan, Alex Kotlowitz, Billy Lombardo, Pádraig Ó Tuama, Gregory Pratt, Erika L. Sánchez, Curtis Sittenfeld, Heidi K. Stevens, Cassandra West, Ashley Wurzbacher and Avery R. Young also will appear.

The literary festival is free and open to the public.

For more information or a full schedule of events, visit printersrowlitfest.org.