The prog rock band Dream Theater will perform at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

The Grammy Award-winning act is gold certified on the Billboard charts. It will perform at 6 p.m. Friday with Devin Townsend and Animals As Leaders at the venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary.

"Dream Theater’s latest album, A View From The Top Of The World, was released to worldwide acclaim on Oct. 22nd, 2021. The album shot to #1 on the iTunes Store Top Albums Metal chart, #1 on the Top Rock Albums and even reached #4 on All Genres iTunes Top Albums on release day," the band said in a press release. "The new release hit #2 on the Amazon Best Sellers in Rock topped only by The Beatles reissue of Let It Be. A View From The Top Of The World also garnered the group their first ever Grammy win, clinching Best Metal Performance for “The Alien” in April 2022."

The band has been nominated for three Grammys and sold 15 million records over the years.

“We just love to play our instruments,” guitarist John Petrucci said in a press release. “That never goes away. I love to be creative, write, and exercise that part of my mind. We’ve been able to do this for a long time, and we don’t take it for granted. Whenever we get together, we know we can’t disappoint ourselves or our fans, so we manage to try even harder. Nobody is jaded. Nobody is tired of doing it. In the studio, we share pain, laughter and enthusiasm. We’re on the same page, and that’s what enables us to push forward.”

The band has put out 15 albums and sold out venues like Radio City Music Hall.

“We approach every album like it’s our first,” singer James LaBrie said. “It’s been such a great ride, but we’re not going to stop. These guys are my brothers. We’ve been through ups, downs, and everything in between. To be able to experience this together is beyond words.”

For more information or tickets, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.