Historic reenactors will recreate historical trades like cobblers and carpenters in downtown Valparaiso.

The Porter County Museum, also known as PoCo Muse, will stage the living history interpretation from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 on the lawn at the southeast corner of the Porter County Courthouse Square in Valparaiso.

Living-history interpreter Ian Baker of Michigan City is organizing the demonstration of historical trades.

“Our reenactors come from all over the Midwest,” he said. “They have spent years researching their historical professions and learning to replicate the skills and share them with the public. We expect to have numerous trades on display at the museum event, including blacksmithing, spinning yarn, weaving baskets, cobbling and carpentry. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions and interact with the interpreters.”

The historic reenactment at Franklin Street and Indiana Avenue will be free and open to the public.

“Ian Baker and his interpreters have been a regular feature at the PoCo Muse over the years,” said Director Kevin Matthew Pazour. “This event promises to be one of the most exciting. There will be demonstrations of many professions that were once commonplace in society, found in almost every community, but are now seldom seen, some nearly forgotten! It will be a great opportunity to learn about the tradespeople who were the backbone of our local communities in the 19th century.”

Porter County Museum at 20 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays until Labor Day.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit pocomuse.org.