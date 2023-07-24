Region native Jim Gaffigan dropped a new Amazon Original comedy special on Amazon Prime.

Gaffigan, who grew up in Chesterton and graduated from La Lumiere School before playing football at Purdue University and Georgetown University, released “Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale” on the streaming service, which reaches millions of viewers in more than 240 countries around the globe. It's his 10th comedy special.

His previous Amazon Prime specials include "The Pale Tourist" and "Quality Time."

Gaffigan is a standup comedian, writer, actor and producer who has been nominated for several Grammy Awards.

He will soon go on tour with Jerry Seinfeld this fall, performing twice at the United Center in Chicago on Nov. 9 and 10.

The son of the late Mercantile National Bank President Michael Gaffigan, who lead a bank originally from Hammond that was eventually acquired by Chicago's Harris Bank before it was bought by BMO, he initially made a name for himself with his clean comedy about Hot Pockets, bacon, overindulgence in food, laziness, his parenting, his pale complexion and his Catholic faith. His career really took off after he appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman in 1999, leading to many appearances on Comedy Central. He's charted on Billboard charts, performed at venues like Madison Square Garden and the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and was the most popular comic on Pandora at one point.

He's performed for Pope Francis, published best-selling books like "Dad is Fat" and was one-half of Pale Force with Conan O'Brien. He sometimes discusses his Region roots and has professed a fondness for Schoop's Hamburgers.

In recent years, his acting career has taken off with roles in films like "American Dreamer," "Telsa," "Troop Zero," "Linoleum" and "Peter Pan & Wendy."

He will soon launch his "Barely Alive" tour in which he'll debut new material, including in shows in Fort Wayne.

"Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale" can be viewed on Amazon Prime now.