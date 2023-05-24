Restaurant Scene: American and Mexican favorites star at El Paso Grill

There's plenty to choose from on the menu at El Paso Grill in East Chicago.
The eatery, on Columbus Drive, stars a menu that stands out for its variety. Items featured at the restaurant include a combination of American and Mexican dishes ranging from sandwiches to full meals.
El Paso Grill opened at the corner of Columbus Drive and Railroad Avenue in East Chicago in 2022. The eatery sports a casual vibe with rust colored walls and a pleasant environment.
During a recent visit to the restaurant, we sat at a table in the middle of the eatery. There are windows located all around the restaurant so during the day a good amount of sunshine comes through.
After reading the menu, which features a great deal of selections that sound tasty, we finally decided on the Chicken Fajitas meal ($14.95) and the Flautas De Pollo ($13.95).
People are also reading…
- Police found deceased man next to Dumpster in Highland
- Porter County parents charged as felons for failing to send their children to school, records show
- Woman charged after 14-year-old Porter County student found with sex videos on cell phone
- Judge strikes down Indiana law that disarmed Lake County sheriff
- Region high school student booked into Porter County Jail in shooting death
- Grenade blast at Lakes of the Four Seasons home leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
- Northwest Indiana universities are headed for a cliff
- Drunken driver in 100 mph chase thanks officer for 'getting him off the road,' Porter County cops say
- Identity released of Region man found shot to death
- Police find unaccompanied 1-year-old in Crown Point
- Coroner identifies man killed in grenade blast
- Indiana gasoline sales tax increasing in June, bigger gas tax hike on horizon
- Pregnant woman among dozen pinched in prostitution, drug ring, DCS takes 1-year-old child: sheriff
- House of Tomorrow lands funds for long-needed renovations: 'This is a win for the Region'
- Scissors found inside anal cavity of arrestee at Region jail, police say
Both were a substantial helping with rice and beans to accompany them.The flautas, which are shaped like small flutes, were crispy and the fajitas were also served with sauteed bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
For dessert, we tried the Ice Cream Churro, which was a perfect way to finish the meal. The Ice Cream Churro was a serving of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate sauce and two churros are placed in the ice cream. It was enough for two people to share, especially after a meal.
Among other selections on the menu are Bistec A La Mexicana; Cecina El Paso, which is grilled thin steak with a sauce of cactus, onion, cilantro, whole beans and cheese; Tostadas; Quesadillas; various Tacos and Taco Dinners; Tortas, which are Mexican sandwiches; and various Alhambras, which come with a choice of meat with bacon, ham, bell peppers, onions and melted cheese on top along with servings of rice and beans.
On the American Grill side of the menu, diners will find Crispy Chicken Sandwiches; Fish Sandwiches; Gyros; assorted Burgers such as the Texas Burger and the Hawaiian Burger as well as Cheese Dogs and appetizers such as Mozzarella Sticks, Chicken Wings and Cheese Fries. Menudo and Posole are available on Saturdays and Sundays.
FYI: El Paso Grill is located at 502 W.. Columbus Drive, East Chicago. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Sundays. Call 219-354-0197 or visit elpasogrillrestaurant.com.