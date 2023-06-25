I always tell out of towners and locals alike that there are three ways you should experience the City of Chicago. There’s so much to see and explore in this wonderful place and even those who have lived there all their lives only get to see a fraction of it, but to get a good overview I recommend seeing it from the street on foot, from up above not just in a plane, but from an observation desk and from the water.

You’ll see a lot driving through, but you can’t really “get” the city without getting out of a car and taking it in more slowly.

I’ve written before about how much I love being near or on water and seeing the skyline from Lake Michigan or gliding past the riverwalk and skyscrapers along the Chicago River is probably my favorite perspective. Over the years, I’ve done it many times. School field trips with my kids on Wendella’s sightseeing boats. Architectural river tours. A St. Patrick’s Cruise after the river had been dyed green. Lunch cruises on the Spirit of Chicago with co-workers when I used to set up field trips for the office workers at School District 205. Beer tasting cruises. Riding on my brother-in-law’s boat. Dinner cruises out of Navy Pier on the Odyssey. A boat ride with family as our way of saying goodbye to my father-in-law on the night we scattered his ashes.

One of these days I hope to do the speedboat ride and the tall ship tours to complete the many options for seeing Chicago by water. I thought I knew about all of the boat tours, so I was surprised and really excited to be invited on a cruise with Chicago Fireboat Tours. I jumped on the opportunity for three reasons. 1) As I mentioned above, I just love spending time on the water - the tranquility of it and the state of mind it puts me in. 2) I love history and there’s quite a bit of it attached to this boat that was built the same year my dad was born in 1936. 3) My husband retired a few months ago from his career as a firefighter and I’m always interested in and drawn to any attraction that has to do with that profession.

Our first cruise date was postponed because of inclement weather, but our rescheduled date was on a perfect warm and sunny evening. The Chicago Fireboat Tours operate out of DuSable Harbor, where you’ll find it docked right behind the Columbia Yacht Club ship. Just the walk to get to it is exciting. There’s a walking/biking path that runs along the water and public parking is just under DuSable Lake Shore Drive and just off that path that makes the harbor easily accessible. You pass several piers with boats of all kinds and have a stunning view of Navy Pier, the skyline and shoreline.

Chicago Fireboat Tours runs most days with several Historical and Architectural Lake and River Cruises. They also offer Wednesday and weekend Fireworks Cruises and weekly Sunset Brew Cruises. Prices range from $40-$45 for adults with discounts available for seniors, veterans, military, first responders and children for a 1 1/2 - 2 hour cruise.

Cruises are aboard the Fred A. Busse, which was the largest diesel-powered fireboat in the world at the time. It served the Chicago Fire Department from 1937-1981. It was built specifically to fit underneath Chicago’s bridges to minimize response times to emergencies. Once retired, the boat was converted into a passenger vessel and ran cruises in Chicago and then operated tours in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin for more than 20 years before returning home.

I love that the new owners are a couple of U.S. Navy veterans, Licensed Captains Ray Novak and Erich Totsch. The two renovated the boat, filled it with firefighting memorabilia and historic artifacts and have lined the walls with patches from departments in the Chicago area and beyond. I scanned and spotted one from my city of Valparaiso above the bar. Portions of ticket sales also go to helping organizations that support veterans in need and families of fallen first responders.

Our evening cruise took us along the lakeshore, through the Chicago Harbor Lock (which is always very cool to experience) and down the river. There was an onboard bar, a great playlist of music and then as we passed the active Chicago fire boat, it pulled out to give us a little show. It was an interesting ride on this floating museum and significant piece of firefighting history. If you’ve done the classic boat tours and would like a different boat tour experience or are looking for something new to do in the city this summer, I definitely recommend it.

You’ll find Chicago Boat Tours at DuSable Harbor, 111 N. Lakeshore Drive. You can find a full cruise schedule and purchase tickets online at fireboattours.com.