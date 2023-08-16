In celebration of the 60th anniversary of Julia Child's TV debut on PBS, Munster's Theatre at the Center will present a special show next month.

"Behind Julia's Apron" will run Sept. 13-17 at TATC, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. The show stars actress Leslie Goddard, who'll cook up some fun on stage while sharing stories of the iconic chef's career and life.

Goddard will perform on a set that will be the recreation of Child's famous kitchen, which is on display at the Smithsonian Institution.

Ticket are $40 for show only with the option for an additional $35 to include a pre-show lunchfor matinee performances only.

The menu will feature a theme of Julia Child specialties, with the first course starring “The French Chef” Onion Soup followed by the entrée choice of Julia Child’s Chicken Coq Au Vin or Beef Bourguignon and a dessert finale of Julia’s Crepe Suzettes.

There is a group discount for 13 and more with show tickets priced at $35 each, with the option of the additional $35 for the meal included.

While performing as Child, Goddard will discuss everything from her relationship with her husband Paul to famous television scenes in which she had various humorous mishaps.

Performances are 90 minutes with a 20-minute intermission. Pre-show luncheon is only available with the 2 p.m. matinee performances with the menu served in the ballroom at noon and doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

FYI: For show tickets, call the box office at 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. For payment of meal and meal reservations call Trama Dining and Events at 219-836-1930, ext. 2.