The City of Crown Point presents another weekend of free live music performances as The 4th annual Taste of Crown Point takes place this Friday and Saturday at Bulldog Park, as part of the city's "Free Summer Concert Series." The combined food and music festival features on site food trucks and booths by 23 different Crown Point restaurants, along with several live bands and other family friendly fare like face painting.

Among the popular local eateries confirmed for this weekend's event include: Carriage Court Pizza, Crown Creamery, Ricochet Tacos, Kevin's Pretzel Factory, Provecho, Prime Steakhouse/Umi Sushi, Square Roots and Corn-U-Copia.

The music starts at the Franciscan Health Pavilion Stage with Americana/Country artist LeAnn Stutler on Friday at 5 p.m., and continues into the night with dance band Mr. Funnyman at 6 p.m., and closing with a full on Pink Floyd concert experience by Echoes of Pompeii, the Midwest's premier Pink Floyd tribute group.

Things start earlier on Saturday with a 2 p.m. classic rock/pop performance by The Lemmon Brothers Band. Fans of Southern Rock want to catch the 5 p.m. Bulldog debut of The All My Brothers Band, a Chicago-based tribute to the music of The Allman Brothers. Closing out Saturday night is Northwest Indiana's own Nate Venturelli Band, a Region-based group who have been building a huge fan base while opening shows for a bevy of major country stars over the last two years, while also making a name for themselves in the country music capital of Nashville, Tennessee.

Along with the plethora of food vendors, full bar service is also available for those 21 and over with IDs. Bringing one's own lawn chairs and blankets is recommended, but no outside food or coolers are allowed into the park.

The Saturday "Farmer's Market" normally held every Saturday at Bulldog Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. has been canceled due to the "Taste," but will resume its weekly schedule on June 29, running through Sept. 30. More: crownpoint.in.gov or 219-662-3240.

MUSIC NOTES

• If Pink Floyd fans don't get enough of their favorite band at Crown Point's "Taste" on Friday night, they can catch a different musical salute to the group -- ECLIPSE: A Tribute To Pink Floyd" -- at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Hobart Art Theater (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart, Tickets: $15 and up with VIP seating available. More: brickartlive.com.

• This Saturday will find singer/songwriter Kwaician Traylor performing a free sidewalk concert between 1to 4 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.). Every Saturday, original songwriters from the Region perform acoustic music sets in front of the store as part of its "Saturday Summer Chill Series." Next Saturday's performance will feature Americana artist LeAnn Stutler. More info by calling 219-945-9511.

• NWI singer/songwriter Joshua Roche performs a mix of his original songs and selected cover songs tonight from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for this week's installment of the free “Acoustic Thursday” series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart.

On the fourth Thursday of each month, the series features a "Songwriter's Showcase Night," hosted by South Side piano man Danny Lemmon. Along with Lemmon, the performers will be Don Srebro, Mike Owens, Kwaician Traylor, Michael Wallace, and Mike Gajdik & Shelly. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152.

• The free "Portage Summer Music Series" at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall presented by the Portage Chamber of Commerce will next feature Neil Diamond tribute artist Joe "Neil" Zirconia on July 25. More: portagelive.org or portagelife.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary welcomes the heavy rock of SHINEDOWN to its Hard Rock Live stage on Friday. The band has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and has been awarded 15 platinum and gold singles, along with platinum or gold certification for each of their albums. Showtime: 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $84.50 and up.

This Friday at the free Hard Rock Café Stage the featured entertainment is kicked off by a lady with mad spinning skills, Chicago DJ Kayliegh Chaos, will keep the casino hopping from 8 to 9 p.m. before relinquishing the stage to Boy Band Tribute, a group whose name says it all. BBT delivers a night of hits made famous by the likes of The Backstreet Boys, New Kids On The Block, NSYNC, and others of the genre. Earth To Mars hits the Cafe Stage on Saturday with its high energy tribute to Bruno Mars. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• "Karaoke Night" happens every Thursdays from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Live classic rock on Friday comes courtesy of The Aftermath Band, and on Saturday the music shifts to jazz/rock fusion with Electric Soul Machine. The weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens from 7-10 p.m. NWI singer/songwriter Chad Clifford of The Crawpuppies starts a new week of live tunes at the venue's weekly “Acoustic Wednesday.” More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Chad Burton & Chris Grove kick the music off this week at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John with an acoustic performance from 7-10 p.m. Blues takes the stage on Friday with The Head Honchos (7-10 p.m.), followed by Big Weekend (10 p.m.-1 a.m.) A way cool special event happens on Saturday at the Falls, as entertainer/educator Jodi Rosenthal Pesich hosts a special "Kids Concert" from 1-4 p.m. Later that evening, the adults get to boot scoot to the sounds of The Steel Country Band. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• The "Summer Concert Series at Sheridan Stage" (119th & Sheridan Streets) in Whiting welcomes all ages to enjoy the dueling pianos of Howl 2 Go. All of the Sheridan Stage shows are presented by Arts Alive!, a non-profit organization. Attendance is free. More: whitingevents.com.

• At 8 p.m. this evening Strings Beyond Description performs an acoustic set of music at Finnigans Pub (1074 Joliet St.) in Dyer. Saturday has Mark Zeus & Marlon St. John in a duo performance at 9 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays are "Open Stage Nights" with weekly host artists starting the music at 9 p.m. Play rock star every Friday at Finnigans' weekly "Karaoke Night". More: 219- 865-9896 and finnegansdyer.com.

• Outdoor concert facility Fox Pointe (18138 Henry St.) in Lansing hosts a free performance by The Northwest Indiana Symphony this Friday at 7:30 p.m. More: FoxPointe.org.

• Johnny's Tap (8050 Calumet Ave.) in Munster has announced Tom Vienna & Tiffany Lidster (of Mr. Funnyman Band) are now scheduled to do acoustic performances from 5-8 p.m. every other Tuesday, beginning July 25. More: 219-836-9218.

• Listeners of my Lakeshore Public Radio programs can now access my "Midwest BEAT" celebrity interview/music program and my "Midwest BEAT Blues" program -- both the new weekly shows and months worth of older archived shows -- on demand and at your leisure, via the station's website: lakeshorepublicmedia.org/all-shows#music.

• My Sunday night "NEEDLE DROP" -- where I spin all vinyl from 6-9 p.m. -- can be heard in NWI on the dial at AM-1420, 106.7FM and 95.1FM, and everywhere worldwide via the live stream at wimsradio.com. Listeners can now post special requests for the weekly Sunday program at: facebook.com/wimsneedledrop.