For the last dozen years, a lot of organizations, and the people who rely on those organizations, have benefited from the dedication of a local rocker named Joel Ratajack to make the world a better place.

A native of Munster, Ratajak attended college at Indiana University and worked for a spell at WXRT-93FM, before relocating in 2021 to Austin, Texas. Despite the move, his Region roots continue to run deep, which is why his annual Rockopelli music festival is returning for its 12th year to Northwest Indiana. On Aug. 12, it will take place for the first time at Bulldog Park Pavilion in Crown Point with music featured from 4 to 11 p.m.

The level of entertainment has increased in stature right along with the festival itself. The Aug. 12 event features local entertainers Chester Brown band, LeAnn Stutler, Chris Peters and the PelliPlay Recital. Headlining are national touring groups The Freddy Jones Band, Brother Thunder and Pink Talking Fish. Tickets: $15 advance/$20 at the gate. Tickets and information found at rockopellifest.org.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Rockopelli to Crown Point for the first time ever," said Ratajack. "Bulldog Park is a great venue and Crown Point has a vibrant entertainment scene that we are looking forward to being a part of in the years to come. Past, present and future Rockopelli beneficiaries reside in Crown Point which is another reason we are excited to bring our charity festival to their hometown. Proceeds from this event will support our music education program, PelliPlay, which provides private music lesson scholarships to grade school and high school students in Northwest Indiana."

"An all volunteer-run festival, Rockopelli has called multiple venues home since a then 19-year-old Ratajack was inspired to try his hand at concert promoting. “I inherited a passion for philanthropy from my mother and a love of music from my father,” said Ratajack on the birth of Rockopelli. “I wanted to marry those two passions together while also giving my fellow musicians a platform for their music.”

He had no idea what to expect that first year. A family he knew while growing up had started a Region-based non-profit project called, Planting Possibilities, which provides job training and opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities in Northwest Indiana. Ratajack decided any proceeds made with his fledgling concert event, would be donated to that project.

"That first year, we hosted it in my grade school gym at St. Thomas More School in Munster. I think a lot of people expected it to flop, but we ended up raising $5,000 funds for Planting Possibilites." From there it was a no-brainer for Ratajack , who started working immediately on the following year's event.

Now a formal 501(c)3 charity, Rockapelli has continued to develop in size and stature. After that first year, it outgrew the school gym and has gradually outgrown other venues along the way, moving from Highland’s Main Square Park, to Highland’s Wicker Park, to Griffith’s Central Park, and this year happens at Crown Point’s Bulldog Park. Along the way, the festival and charity has developed a base of sponsors that contribute to the steady growth and impact of the annual event.

"We have donated more than $100,000 since the festival's inception and we always set our sights and goals higher, and our ambitious to continue growing. The beneficiaries have varied from year-to-year," said Ratajack.

"Pelliplay has been our primary focus for fundraising since we started the music lesson scholarship program in 2021," he continued. "Depending on how well the festival does, we still try to allocate funds to other charities to help their respective causes. In 2022, we were able to give $8,500 to the Pelliplay scholarship fund, plus $1,000 to Operation Charlie Bravo (provides PTSD therapy to Region veterans) and $1,000 to Planting Possibilities."

MUSIC NOTES

• The free “Acoustic Thursday” series at Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) in downtown Hobart runs weekly from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and tonight features country/pop songwriter LeAnn Stutler. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152.

• Fresh from performing live on WIMS-AM/FM radio last Sunday, Chesterton singer/songwriter Ally Christian will perform a free sidewalk concert this Saturday between 1 and 4 p.m. at The Record Bin (218 Main St.), where the store present acoustic music sets as part of its "Saturday Summer Chill Series." More info by calling 219-945-9511 or going to allychristian.com.

• Tonight begins the second and final weekend run of the Highland Theater Group's production of "School of Rock" at Highland's Main Square Park. The lead character "Dewey" is played by real life region rocker and sound engineer, Danny Sheffield. Presented by the Highland Parks Department and directed by Ally Shinkan, the two act musical thru Saturday with all performances at 8 p.m. Admission is free. More: highlandparks.org/events.

• Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) in downtown Hobart welcomes Region country artist Jonny James (officialjonnyjames.com) to its stage on Friday for a special showcase concert celebrating the debut of the new custom spirit -- "Smoke Whiskey" -- created by Duneland Distillery. James has promised to perform a lot of new songs at this event. Opening the show at 7 p.m. will be Trissity Jane, who is making some noise on the digital music platforms and regional country radio stations with her single "Cowboys," so get to the show on time. Check her out at facebook.com/trissityjane. Tickets: $20. A $30 VIP ticket includes early access into the theater, a pre-show meet 'n' greet with the band, access to limited edition merchandise.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., touring Queen tribute band, Absolute Queen, dishes out the famous operatic rock hits made famous by Freddie and the lads. Tickets: $15 and up. More: brickartlive.com.

• A "Hometown Jam" country concert happens tonight at Bulldog Park (183 S. West St.) in Crown Point with Cooper Alan headlining. Another happens on Friday with headliner Gabby Barret at Central Park Plaza (50 Lincolnway) in Valparaiso. More: facebook.com/HometownJams.

• Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana (5400 W. 29th Ave.) in Gary presents "The Greatest Love Of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston" on Saturday at its Hard Rock Live stage. The tribute stars "Britain's Got Talent" finalist Belinda Davis as "Whitney". Tickets: $29.50 and up.

Free shows this weekend at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage are Friday's 8 p.m. gig at the Hard Rock Cafe stage by Southern Rock group, Blackberry Jam. Chicago jam band Mr. Blotto is there for an 8 p.m. gig on Saturday. More: hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• The free "Portage Summer Music Series" at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall presented by the Portage Chamber of Commerce welcomes Northwest Indiana's iconic garage rock pioneers, Oscar & The Majestics, belting out songs they made famous in the 1960s when they recorded hit singles for Chicago-based USA Records. Showtime is 6 p.m. More: portagelive.org or portagelife.

• The Jason & Scott Acoustic Dance Party kicks music off this week at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John tonight from 7-10 p.m. The rock of Abby Normal is heard on the outside deck this Friday (7-10 p.m.), followed by and inside performance from The Reggae Express (10 p.m.-1 a.m.). On Saturday, it's groovy dance tunes all night from Latin Satin Soul. From 2-5 p.m. Sunday, catch a matinee concert by Chad Clifford and Chris Grove More: orthwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• "Karaoke Night" is a weekly Thursday event from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. Guitar-driven eclectic jam rock/jazz is on the menu Friday at 8 p.m. with The Joe Marcinek Band. Call the club for Saturday's band. A weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens from 7-10 p.m. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• Echoes of Pompeii performs its tribute to Pink Floyd at 7 p.m. Friday at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest (450 W 100 N) in Valparaiso. Opening the show is Bad Alley Shadows. Tickets: $20 advance/$25 at door. More: 219-462-0025.

• Region Parrotheads will likely flock to the "Jimmy Buffett Night" happening tonight at Byway Brewing (2825 Carlson Dr.) in Hammond. Various contests for all ages start the event, with plenty of Buffett covers heard from 6-9 p.m. by The Thing 1 & Thing 2 Band. More: 219-844-5468.

• Fitzgerald's (6615 Roosevelt Road) in Berwyn is the site on Saturday, where friends, family and fans of the late, great bluesman Otis Clay will gather to pay tribute to his musical legacy. The "Otis Clay Tribute" show starts at 8:30 p.m. and features a plethora of guests all backed by Clay's last touring band, anchored by the legend's son Mark Clay. Among the guest performers are Joe Barr, Renaldo Domino, Steve Dawson, Mickey Drucker, and the legendary Willie Rogers of iconic gospel/R&B group, The Soul Stirrers. More: 708-788-2118.

• Grangers (437 E. 3rd St.) in Hobart hosts its annual outdoor summer concert on Saturday from 2to 11 p.m. with four bands -- Derek Caruso & Blues Fuse, Positive Vibe Technicians, Mr. Funnyman, and An American Prayer (Doors tribute) -- performing. More: 219-940-1135.