Iconic musician, storyteller and historian Roger McGuinn returns to Northwest Indiana this Saturday through the efforts of Rob Harkel's Brightside Music, the Valparaiso-based production company that last brought him to the Memorial Opera House back in 2017, where this writer had the opportunity to interview the Chicago native who has not only made music, but also music history.

McGuinn returns to the historic Memorial Opera House (104 Indiana Ave.) in downtown Valparaiso on Saturday for an 8 p.m. solo performance that is equal parts music, history and stories, delivered passionately by a guy who was in the thick of it all, alongside The Beatles, Dylan and other legends of popular music. Tickets start at $50. More: memorialoperahouse.com.

Most music fans know the 81-year-old Roger McGuinn for his work as a co-founder of the iconic mid-1960s West Coast folk-rock band, The Byrds, but he had quite a few years invested in performing music prior to taking the world "Eight Miles High."

“I was born in Chicago and lived there until age 6. I ended up living for a year in St Augustine, Florida and then for a few years in New York, before the family moved back to 57 E. Division Street in Chicago right by Lake Shore Drive," recalled McGuinn of his Windy City roots. "I had a music teacher named Louise Ganter and one day she invited folk singer Bob Gibson to do an assembly at our school and that really started it all for me. I immediately went to the Old Town School of Folk Music, which had just opened in 1957 and stayed there until I kind of graduated in 1960."

McGuinn told how his professional career began by playing folk music with The Limeliters and The Chad Mitchell Trio, before joining superstar crooner Bobby Darin's band in 1962, where he played banjo and guitar. Those three groups quickly established McGuinn as a musician's musician and a popular "go to" player, but The Byrds would prove to be his vehicle to stardom.

There were two Byrds incarnations. "The two line-ups were equal in my opinion," said McGuinn. "The first – David Crosby, Chris Hillman, Michael Clarke, Gene Clark and myself – went from zero to 60 in two seconds. It was overnight success. We were kids living on one cheeseburger a day and suddenly we had a number one hit in 13 countries, got to meet, hang out and tour with the Beatles and the Rolling Stones. It was a real rocket to stardom, but then gradually fell apart and I started replacing people. The other line-up had incredible guitar player Clarence White, which was like having Jimi Hendrix or Eric Clapton in the band. Audiences would go wild with his improvisation."

McGuinn's post-Byrds career found him touring America as part of Bob Dylan's historic 1976 "The Rolling Thunder Revue," which he called "a crazy rock and roll circus." He reunited in 1978 two albums with ex-Byrds Gene Clark and Chris Hillman in the aptly named group, McGuinn, Clark & Hillman, sort of a "Byrds II: The Sequel."

While his current live shows feature all the hits one would expect -- “Turn, Turn Turn,” “Eight Miles High,” “Rock ‘N’ Roll Star,” “Mr. Tambourine Man," "Chestnut Mare," "My Back Pages," etc. -- some deeper cuts like "Mr. Spaceman," "The Ballad of Easy Rider" and others are often worked into the sets, along with many great stories that bring an added richness to the songs.

Those stories include his part in writing lyrics for Dylan classics, and hopefully he will share the story of how a random Frisbee toss at a concert resulted in his partnering up with Tom Petty, leading to his 1991 "come back" single, "King of the Hill."

A true highlight for this music fan at McGuinn's concerts is the inclusion of some traditional songs that reveal his deep folk roots; and helped fuel his 25-plus years as a globally respected folk music preservationist. Check out McGuinn's critically-praised work on his multi-disc "Folk Den Project." "I especially love the old Sea shanties. I'm very passionate about this music," he said. More: http://ibiblio.org/jimmy/mcguinn/index.html.

'Hurricane' blows into Montego Bay

Two top Region music talents team up Saturday in downtown Hobart to help celebrate the 6th anniversary of the popular Jamaican eatery, Montego Bay Grille (233 Main St.) where regional music makers have now been showcasing their wares for the better part of two years now at the venue's weekly "Acoustic Thursday" free concerts.

The music gets plugged in and moves outdoors for Saturday's parking lot party, as DJ music starts at 5 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by Hobart teen rocker Geddy Trezak and his full band playing classic rock. The Hurricane Reggae Band is next up and performs a variety of hits from the songbooks of Bob Marley, Third World, Jimmy Cliff and other reggae artists. No cost. All ages. A full bar and menu will be available. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

MUSIC NOTES:

Chicago quintet, The Red Roses give a free performance of alt-rock covers by the likes of Vampire Weekend, The Killers, The Strokes, Weezer and other indie-style bands on Friday at the Hard Rock Cafe Stage, followed there by a new arena rock tribute band called LP Vinyl. Both perform at 8 p.m. More at hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

• Things will be "jumping" in downtown Hobart on Saturday as Hobart Art Theater (230 Main St.) welcomes a headline performance by the touring tribute ensemble -- "JUMP: America's Van Halen Experience" -- for an 8 p.m. show that begins with the opening band, Tasty '80s. Tickets: $17 and up. After selling out last year, heavy metal guitar shredder Yngwie Malmsteen returns to Art Theatre on Sunday to headline an 8 p.m. triple bill also featuring The Midnight Devils and Extinction Earth. Tickets: $35 and up. VIP packages available. More: brickartlive.com.

• Danny Lemmon is back tonight with another of his monthly "Songwriter's Nights" at downtown Hobart's Montego Bay Grille (322 Main St.) from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This evening's showcase features sets by Don Srebro, Tracy Okamoto, Kwaician, Joe Goodrich, Kyla Webb and Lemmon himself. No Cover. All ages welcome, full menu and bar available. More: 219-940-3152 or facebook.com/mobaygrille.

• Tonight is "Karaoke" from 8-11 p.m. at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter. On Friday at 8 p.m. catch jazz with The Willy Waldman Project, followed on Saturday by blues rock with Mojo Daddy. The cantina's weekly "Sunday Blues Jam" happens 7-10 p.m. and features guest artist Tom Holland. Next Wednesday starts a new music week with an acoustic concert by The Steepwater Band's lead singer, guitarist and primary songwriter Jeff Massey. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.

• The Lauren Dukes Duo kicks off the live entertainment at Northwoods Falls (8101 Wicker Ave.) in St. John with a performance tonight at 7 p.m. Mojo Daddy plays blues rock on Friday (7-10 p.m.), followed on Saturday by country band of Hoosier Ditty. (7-11 p.m.). From 2-5 p.m. Sunday, a matinee concert by roots rockers The Unstoppables happens. More: northwoodsfalls.com or 219-351-5148.

• Rock 'n' roll throwback artist Rick Lindy & The Wild Ones performs rock covers from the 1950s to the 1970s on Aug. 29 as the final artist in the "2023 Portage Summer Music Series" at Portage’s Woodland Park Oakwood Hall. Showtime is 6 p.m. More: portagelive.org or portagelife.

• On Friday, power trio Gerhart takes the Sheridan Stage (119th & Sherdan) in Whiting for the latest installment of the city's free, all ages summer concert series from 7-10 p.m., presented by Arts Alive. More: whitingevents.com.