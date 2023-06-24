"Performed by a multi-generational cast, 'Rutherford Wolf' is about a peace-loving, gentle creature who is also a vegetarian. But that doesn't keep various fairy tale characters from raising a panic because of the bad reputation wolves have in stories," Hammond Community Theatre said in a press release. "As Rutherford keeps stumbling into famous children's tales - Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Pigs and Peter and the Wolf, he is expected to be fierce and loathsome. All three stories get interwoven and Rutherford is accused of blowing down houses, eating old ladies and it looks like he might be chopped up into little pieces! Lucky for him the misinformed people of the forest learn the true nature of the beast, and he escapes with his hide."