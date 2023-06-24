A family play will revisit classic fairy tales in Hammond.
Hammond Community Theatre will stage "Rutherford Wolf" by Thomas Hischak in the black box theater at 420 Conkey St.
"Performed by a multi-generational cast, 'Rutherford Wolf' is about a peace-loving, gentle creature who is also a vegetarian. But that doesn't keep various fairy tale characters from raising a panic because of the bad reputation wolves have in stories," Hammond Community Theatre said in a press release. "As Rutherford keeps stumbling into famous children's tales - Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Pigs and Peter and the Wolf, he is expected to be fierce and loathsome. All three stories get interwoven and Rutherford is accused of blowing down houses, eating old ladies and it looks like he might be chopped up into little pieces! Lucky for him the misinformed people of the forest learn the true nature of the beast, and he escapes with his hide."
Valerie Wotkun is directing the light-hearted comedic play.
"This fast-paced farce is a delight for both young and adult audiences," the Hammond Community Theatre said in a press release.
Hischak is a professor who had written more than 50 plays. He is considered a foremost authority on American musical theater as he also had published more than 30 nonfiction books on the subject, including "The Oxford Companion to the American Musical," "The Rodgers and Hammerstein Encyclopedia" and "Broadway Plays and Musicals."
"Rutherford Wolf" will be staged at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. A matinee performance will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 9.
Tickets are $5 and available with cash at the door. They also can be purchased online in advance.
For more information or reservations, call 219-852-0848 or visit hammondcommunitytheatre.org
