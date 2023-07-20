Music fans will be happy to know that Shinedown will soon be rocking in the Region.

Shinedown brings its show to Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary on July 21. Special guest Sleep Theory will also perform. Doors open at 7 p.m. The band's latest hit, which is a pop remix of "A Symptom of Being Human," is currently #1 on SiriusXM's The Pulse.

Shinedown will also be touring this fall with Papa Roach and Spiritbox. The group's fall tour begins Sept. 3 in St. Louis.

For more information on the group and the show, visit shinedown.com and hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

