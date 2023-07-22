Shirley Heinze Land Trust plans to honor native plant gardeners with Bringing Nature Home Awards.

The nonprofit that preserves nature in Northwest Indiana recognizes people, businesses and groups with native plant gardens through its Bringing Nature Home Program. It celebrates local gardens filled with native plants and free from invasive species.

Native gardens support native wildlife, increase backyard aesthetics and teach about the Calumet Region's unique ecosystems.

“Native plant gardens provide crucial connected habitats in an otherwise fragmented world. These gardens not only help to restore native plants, but they also provide critical habitats for native pollinators,” Programs Coordinator Mari Patis said. “Northwest Indiana is one of the most biodiverse areas in the country, so there are plenty of native plant options to choose from for a native garden.” Certain plants are adapted to specific habitat types, so it is recommended to research which plants are best suited for your area to help your garden thrive.

People have until Aug. 1 to apply for an award. The native plant garden must be in at least its second year of growing and have some form of water conservation like a pond, bird bath, rain garden, mulch or rain barrel.

Applicants should submit information about the garden's size, plant species and location, as well as some photos.

Winners will get a sign and be featured on Shirley Heinze Land Trust’s social media and fall newsletter.

Founded in 1981, the nonprofit preserves 3,000 acres in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Starke and Marshall Counties.

For more information, visit heinzetrust.org/bringingnaturehome.