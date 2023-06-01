One question that has been tormenting slot players ever since "one-armed bandits" were invented goes something like this: "Would the jackpot that somebody just won at the machine I was playing a minute ago have been mine if I had just stayed there?"

It remains a haunting “what if” question in spite of the fact that slot machines have evolved dramatically from spinning mechanical reels with pull handles to state-of-the-art push-button video marvels.

The feelings that slot players experience when somebody else wins a jackpot on a machine they just left can range from disappointment to down-right anger, enough to pack up your things and make a quick dash to the exit.

Imagine you’re playing a progressive slot machine, you’ve dropped a hundred dollars, and you decide it’s time to get up and go.

You sit down at another machine a few seats away and observe somebody sit down at the machine you were just playing. In a matter of minutes, the interloper jumps for joy after hitting the progressive jackpot.

You start thinking “Why did I leave that machine? If I had just stayed a little longer, I would have made the big score!”

Fact is, there really is no reason to fret.

Contrary to popular belief, slot jackpots are not events sitting in the machines just waiting for the next player to sit down and initiate a spin. They are totally random occurrences. The odds against hitting the jackpot on any one spin are the same on the next spin as they were on the previous spin.

This is made possible by the random generation of combinations of symbols that are common to all computer-driven electronic gaming devices. Games are programmed by the manufacturer for payback percentage and hit frequency, the foundation of which is mathematical probability.

There's another important fact about slot machine play to consider: Every slot machine is continually processing the combinations of symbols whether or not somebody is playing.

In the time it takes the previous player to leave the machine and the next player to sit down, tens of thousands of combinations, if not more, have been generated. It is only when someone initiates a play that the result is revealed.

The machine "locks in" on a combination the instant a play is made. It's just a matter of luck and beating tall odds for a player to catch the jackpot combination at the precise moment it is "flying" through the machine's internal computer "brain".

The odds against hitting the jackpot, depending of course on the machine, range from the hundreds of thousands to one to the tens of millions to one. As remote as that may seem, the possibility is always there every time you make a spin. The probability of hitting "the big one" remains constant.

So don't anguish over a big payoff that "should have been yours". Slot jackpots don't have owners. Playing the slots is an adventure in mathematical probability and of being in the right place at the right time…and hitting the “play” button at the right time!

