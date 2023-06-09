Dance fans will have the opportunity to see a world premiere work this weekend presented by South Chicago Dance Theatre.

The company will debut "Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley" on June 10 at Chicago's Auditorium Theatre.

"I'm over the moon with excitement. It's a dream to bring this to the Auditorium Theatre," said Kia S. Smith, executive artistic director of South Chicago Dance Theatre.

"I loved going to the Auditorium as a kid. I'm thrilled to be bringing our company to the theater," she said.

The show "Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley" will pay tribute to Jazz in The Alley, which was a place on Chicago's South Side where prominent musicians from Chicago and around the country would meet and play during the '60s and '70s.

The co-founder of Jazz in the Alley was the late Jimmy Ellis, Kia S. Smith's father.

"(Jazz in the Alley) was where musicians who were done with their gigs would come to Jazz in the Alley and play for free. They were from different walks of life and different socio-economic (groups) and they would come and play together," Smith said.

Smith said she grew up with her father playing various musical festivals and other performances but she never heard much about Jazz in the Alley.

"He never mentioned Jazz in the Alley to me," she said.

The dance troupe's work "Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley," is Smith's way of paying tribute to such a monumental happening.

"It's a really big production with 20 dancers and nine live musicians," Smith said. She said she dance work is actually a work of "historical fiction" which is rooted in the Jazz in the Alley happening but with some created fictional characters.

Smith said she started working on the choreography for the piece in December of 2022.

Smith, who started dancing in high school, said her father was an inspiration.

"My dad really inspired me to want to pursue creativity," Smith said.

"Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley" features a live jazz score by saxophonist Issiah Collier & The Chosen Few.

FYI: South Chicago Dance Theatre presents "Memoirs of Jazz in the Alley" at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. Tickets start at $25. Call 312-341-2300 or visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.

