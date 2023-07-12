South Shore Arts has a new director of education.

Jessica Corral was appointed to the role. She will be responsible for leading arts education and outreach programs in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. She's tasked with driving growth and also will help with the educational outreach efforts of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

"After an extensive search and many fine recommendations, we chose Jessica to lead our Arts Education and Outreach efforts,” Executive Director Dave Mika said. “I am confident given Jessica’s extensive experience as an artist, educator, entrepreneur and community-engaged leader, she will provide a strong foundation on which to expand our Arts Education programming and add tremendous depth to our talented South Shore Arts leadership team."

She previously served as an art educator for Valparaiso Community Schools. She's worked at Flint Lake Elementary since 2011, serving as art department chair, sharing student artwork with the community and coordinating the Spring into the Arts festival.

She also once ran a boutique Jade and Raspberry Designs that evolved into DIT Art Studio. She has served as the executive director of the Valparaiso Creative Council that champions art in Valpo and Porter County.

She's a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington and got her masters from Calumet College of St. Joseph.

Corral will ensure high standards of education at the South Shore Arts locations at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster and Substation No. 9 in downtown Hammond. She'll also lead outreach efforts like the everykid program that engaged 3,500 students in art and literacy programs in 139 classrooms across Lake and Porter County this past school year.

Founded in 1936 in the Minas Department Store, South Shore Arts provides arts education, exhibitions and outreach across Northwest Indiana. It's also the Indiana Arts Commission's Regional Arts Partner, administering grants.