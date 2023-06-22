The South Shore Line is adding extra trains for the Chicago Pride Parade, which typically draws more than 1 million people to North Side neighborhoods like Lakeview.

The annual Pride Parade will step off at noon Sunday and proceed four miles through thronged streets in Chicago's Northalsted, Uptown, Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods. It will be accompanied by street festivals, concerts, parties and other festivities on the North Side.

Started in 1970, the parade has grown into an institution whose many participants include nonprofits, businesses and politicians.

The South Shore Line commuter rail line will add capacity to trains 504 and 606 heading west to Millennium Station. Both will make all the regular stops in Chicago.

The South Shore Line also is adding extra eastbound trains heading east from Millennium Station after the parade and other Pride Month events.

The first eastbound extra will leave Millennium Station at 4:25 p.m. and Van Buren St. at 4:28 p.m. It will run non-stop to Hegewisch and then make all local stops until it reaches the Gary Metro Center Station.

The second eastbound extra departs Millennium Station at 6:00 p.m. and Van Buren St. at 6:03 p.m. It also will run non-stop to the Hegewisch station and subsequently make all local stops until it gets to the Gary Metro Center Station.

Neither train will serve stations east of the Gary Metro Center due to the double-track construction underway that's expected to speed up service between Chicago and Michigan City.

The South Shore Line will not allow alcohol on Sunday and forbids glass bottles at any time. The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District cautions that it can remove any drunken or disorderly passengers.

For more information or tickets, visit www.mysouthshoreline.com