South Suburban College in South Holland will exhibit ceramics and soft sculptures by the artist Jessica Peterson.

The Art & Design Department of South Suburban College will display the solo show "Abode 2023" in the Photo Four Gallery on the fourth floor of the college at 15800 South State St. in South Holland. It will run from Sept, 1 through Oct. 6.

Peterson will give an artist talk in the Photo Four Gallery from 2. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

She's a graduate of Governors State University in south suburban University Park who earned a Master of Fine Arts in Studio Art from Purdue University in West Lafayette. She's exhibited widely in both Indiana and Illinois.

"My works are internal worlds, invented environments comprised of bird nests, void spaces, the subaquatic, and the juxtaposition of hard and soft forms," she said. "These pieces are not meant to be realistic representations but reflect how I perceive my environment. While I use multiple processes, throwing on the wheel and hand-building with casting slip are my preferred tools. The work forms organically, usually coming to a natural ending point. Using rolled pieces of casting slip or petal-like shapes, I bring out the qualities of the habitats I look at of the piece's body. In my printed works, I use lithography, screen print, linoleum, and watercolor."

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 708-596-2000, extension 2211 or email at pplanera@ssc.edu.