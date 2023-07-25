Indiana University Northwest's literary journal will have a reading at Green Door Books in downtown Hobart.

The literary reading will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Green Door Books at 325 Main Street. It will feature writers showcased in the latest issue of Spirits but all writers, poets and artists are welcome to share their work.

"We'll have live readings of poetry and short stories by local authors," Green Door co-owner Jessica Haug-Sigler said. "We're also having a bag sale that day. You buy a tote bag for $10 and fill it with as many used books as you can. It will be a great event for the community."

The public will be able to grab free copies of volume 36 of the Spirits literary magazine.

"If it's a nice day, we'll have it outside. If not we'll have plenty of room inside for people to come and enjoy. You can get a coffee across the street or go to a restaurant and spend the day in Hobart."

It's a good chance to hear from local writers.

"You can see local art and makers. We've got all kinds of jewelry and bags and things that people make," she said. "It's a great opportunity to come and meet makers and creators from around the area that day."

Spirits is a bi-annual literary journal put out by Indiana University Northwest students, typically those studying English, creative writing, arts, liberal arts or a related discipline. It publishes the work of writers and artists from the campus, the broader community and across the country.

Green Doors Books also has an open mic night once a week.

"It's free. We have people who play music and do stand-up comedy and write poetry and write short stories," she said. "Sometimes we'll get a really great group in. We've had people read their papers for school. It's turned into a really cool, really wide open event. It's very diverse. If you've never read anything aloud before, this is the group. Everybody's very supportive. We have parents coming in with their teens who want to try standup for the first time. It's turned into a supportive and open environment."

For more information, email spirits@iu.edu.