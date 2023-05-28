Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Acclaimed figure skaters will soon take to the ice for standout performances in Chicagoland.

The popular Stars on Ice will be performed at 7 p.m. May 30 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Fans will have the opportunity to see a variety of today's top skaters in a production that blends theater and athleticism.

Starring in this cast for Stars on Ice will be Nathan Chen; Jason Brown; Ilia Malinin and Isabeau Levito; Madison Chock & Evan Bates; Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier; Kurt Browning, who will be performing his last Stars on Ice shows this season, and others.

Jason Brown, who is a Highland Park, Illinois native, said he's happy to be a part of Stars on Ice this season.

"It's so much fun," Brown said, during a recent phone interview. "It's relaxed in a different way," he said of the performances which offer the champion skaters a different way to enjoy their sport away from competition.

"We can cultivate much more camaraderie and build relationships with other skaters," Brown said about touring with Stars on Ice. Brown is an Olympic Bronze medalist and U.S. Champion.

Brown said, during Stars on Ice, there will be a variety of individual and group numbers performed by the skaters.

"It's a mix," Brown said, adding that some skaters will be doing favorite numbers that fans have seen in competition and also do theatrical group numbers. One of the numbers Brown will showcase is his "The Impossible Dream," which is one of his free skate favorites. He'll also be doing a number to Back Street Boys tunes as well as participate in the group numbers.

Brown said it'll be great to be back "home" in Illinois for this show where he still has "tons of friends and family."

"They'll be coming out in droves," he said, with a laugh. "We have one day off in Chicago," he said. So Brown added he'll be able to stay with family that day.

Brown, who started taking skating lessons at the age of five, said he's long loved the excitement skating brings.

"I love the fact we can express ourselves to music and be creative with choreography," he said. "It's exciting to keep pushing the limits and being the best I can be."

Brown has always loved performing, he said, and started performing in plays at home with his sister. "She had me as a co-star," he said.

Brown's parents also loved going to the theater and exposed him to the excitement of live shows.

"I grew up going to see shows in Chicago and New York," he said.

Brown said he enjoyed seeing Stars on Ice shows in the past.

"It was amazing seeing skaters I looked up to performing together in one place," he said. One of the skaters he looked up to was Scott Hamilton, who founded Stars on Ice in 1986.

FYI: Stars on Ice will be performed at 7 p.m. May 30 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Visit starsonice.com for more information.